



INDIANAPOLIS – An administrator, two-year professor and faculty member at IUPUI and Indiana University has been appointed an inaugural member of the first learned society dedicated to international education. Hilary Kahn, Associate Vice Chancellor for International Affairs at IUPUI and Associate Vice President for International Affairs at Indiana University, joins National Academy for International Education.

The Academy was established in March 2021 by the Institute of International Education. He recognizes outstanding individuals and prominent leaders who shape and advance international higher education in ways that address global challenges and build a more peaceful, stable, and equitable world. Kahn is in the middle only 23 individuals selected for the inaugural class, which represents educators from around the world, including Australia, Canada, China, Ghana, Japan, Taiwan, and the US, effectively addressing the global challenges of racism, xenophobia, and sexism within the field. According to the Institute of International Education, the members “represent the core principles of the academy, including the diversity of perspectives and a commitment to justice, cooperation and the extension of knowledge”. A dedicated leader in her field, Kahn serves on the executive committee of the Association of International Universities and Land Grants Initiatives Commission and is the past president of the Association of International Education Administrators. She has been the lead investigator for dozens of successful grants, including an ongoing collaboration between IUPUI and Ivy Tech Community College that internationalizes first-year experiences at both institutions. At IU Bloomington, Kahn was Assistant Dean for International Education and Global Initiatives, director of the Center for the Study of Global Change, and director of the Ph.D. juvenile in global studies at the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. She is also the editor of the “Framing the Global” book series with IU Press and the author of four books as well as numerous articles and chapters. Kahn’s areas of research and expertise include global teaching and learning, visual anthropology, global studies, transnational identities, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the internationalization of higher education. She has used virtual technology to co-teach students in Macedonia, Indonesia and Russia, and has led an international service learning program in Bluefields, Jamaica. She has a doctorate. in Anthropology from the University of Buffalo. “Hilary’s commitment to global engagement and inclusive internationalization is truly inspiring,” said Hannah Buxbaum, Vice President for International Affairs. “This recognition of her work and exceptional expertise has been so well earned. And the fact that IU has many associate members in the academy further strengthens the university’s role as a prominent leader and innovator in the field.” Additional members of the National Academy for International Education include Susan Buck Sutton, a retired faculty member and administrator at IU and IUPUI; Agimi Michele Whitehead, a former member of the IUPUI Office of International Affairs and current member of the Board of Managers of the IU Alumni Association; AND Cheryl Matherly, an alumna of IU Bloomington. The members of the academy will dedicate this first year to the further creation of its organizational structure and have already presented collaborative projects under the theme “Reducing Inequalities in and through International Education”. Established in 1919, Institute of International Education is a global non-profit organization that creates and implements international educational programs, conducts research, and provides life-changing opportunities for students and scholars worldwide. The institute collaborates with a range of corporate, government and foundation partners around the globe to design and manage scholarships, study abroad, workforce training and leadership development programs. It has a network of 17 offices and associates worldwide and over 1,450 member institutions.

