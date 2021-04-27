Can the COVID-19 vaccine affect my period? | Smart health





Some women have reported changes in their menstrual cycle after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

YORK, Pa. A possible new side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine has many people talking. Out of more cramps, heavier bleeding and other irregularities, women have taken to social media to express their concerns about their time of month after being shot. F OX43 spoke with a WellSpan OBGYN to find out what is going on. “Stress can affect the menstrual cycle, having anesthesia or having certain procedures can affect the menstrual cycle, even certain medications can do,” Dr. Lauren Smith-Leed told Wellspan. That is why she said it is not unheard of that COVID-19 stroke can cause a change in a woman’s menstrual cycle. Some health experts question the connection between the two. The study, however, tells us that the COVID-19 vaccine can actually put stress on the body while training your immune system to fight the virus. Dr. Smith-Leed said every time you put stress on the body, there are other changes that can happen. “Usually the changes are temporary and when we go back to the status quo, things get better on their own,” she said. “Even people who seem to think they have noticed a change notice that it was a very temporary thing, very transient, that could possibly last a cycle.” Regardless of what, she said do not let the potential for side effects be a reason to stop you from getting the vaccine. “If you’re already menopausal, you’re not menstruating anymore and you got a COVID-19 vaccine and you’ve had some kind of bleeding, this would be a scenario where I would say it ‘s not normal and you should call your doctor, ” she said. There are several ways to report any side effects experienced after a COVID-19 vaccine. One way is through a smartphone-based tool called V-safe, which uses text messaging and online surveys to check in. After your vaccination, you can use V-safe to report how you feel, and depending on your response, someone from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can call you to get more information. control here Download the FOX43 app here.

