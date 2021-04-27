International
Sun Country to add Duluth to Fort Myers, Phoenix flights
Sun Country Airlines will add two direct flights in and out of Duluth in December.
Flights between Duluth and Fort Myers International Airport, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona, were between them 18 new itineraries Twin Cities-based airlines announced in a press release Tuesday morning. Flights to both destinations start on December 17th. One-way tickets start at $ 79.
Flights to Southwest Florida International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport are scheduled Monday and Friday through mid-April, according to the Sun Country reservation calendar.
A view from the Sun Country Airline website on April 27, 2019 shows flights from Duluth to Fort Myers, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona will be available in December 2021.
With more and more people excited about resuming travel, they were excited to be able to offer them the opportunity to visit these incredible holiday destinations this winter, said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney in notification.
Duluth International Airport is scheduled to “announce a new air service” at a news conference Tuesday at 11am. Airport spokeswoman Natalie Peterson would not confirm Tuesday morning if the announcement had to do with Sun Country flights.
The airline has served indirectly Duluth since 2019. Through a partnership with bus and ferry company Landline, Northland passengers have been able to pick up a bus or car from Duluth International Airport in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where they can then board a flight to their final destination. Tickets for Landline services are included when making a reservation at Sun Place.
Delta Air Lines currently offers daily flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and United Airlines offer direct Duluth-to-Chicago flights.
News of the 18 new flights was first reported by Minneapolis Star Tribune.
This story was updated at 8:38 a.m. April 27 with additional information from a Sun Country press release. Originally posted at 8:20 a.m. April 27.
