Germany removes GDP growth forecasts, sees consumer-led reaction





BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government raised its growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 3.5% from an earlier estimate of 3% as it expects household spending to support recovery once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, he said. on Tuesday the minister of economy. Germany is trying to contain a third aggressive wave of COVID-19 infections as efforts are complicated by the more contagious variant B117, first discovered in Britain, and a relatively slow introduction of pandemic vaccines. Introducing updated government growth forecasts, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Berlin expected gross domestic product to grow by 3.6% next year and the economy to reach its pre-pandemic level by 2022 at the latest. Today’s spring projection is an encouragement despite the serious infection situation currently, Altmaier said. The Ifo Institute for Economics said Monday that the third wave of COVID-19 cases and the supply of straits with chips and other industrial ingredients were hampering the recovery and dimming Germany’s business prospects. Asked how much growth the chip shortages will cost the German economy this year, Altmaier said the impact was difficult to determine at this stage. Some German companies have already warned that supply problems with chips and other ingredients will lead to poorer production than expected in the second quarter. Supply barriers to production and the overall economic recovery are expected to increase price pressures in Germany, with the government forecasting consumer price inflation to rise to 2.2% this year and ease to 1.5% next year. Altmaier said authorities should be able to lift most of the restrictions to contain the pandemic over the summer. The government wanted to help companies master the transition to a carbon-neutral economy and was willing to regulate legislation along with the European Union to support investment to help transform the steel industry and other sectors, Altmaier said. The economy minister also said the government was supporting the internal development of 3 billion-euro battery cells for electric vehicles, which should help Germany speed up its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in transport. Reporting by Michael Nienaber; edited by Riham Alkousaa and Philippa Fletcher

