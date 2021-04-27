CANBERRA, Australia – A senior Australian security bureaucrat has warned his staff that free nations are once again hearing the beating of war drums as military tensions rise in the Asia-Pacific region.

Home Secretary Mike Pezzullos’s message to all department staff on Australia Veterans Day on Sunday, known as Anzac Day, was published in the Australian Gazette on Tuesday.

In a world of perpetual tension and fear, war drums sometimes beat farther and farther away, and other times louder and closer and closer, Pezzullo said.

Today, as the free nations again hear the beating drums and watch with concern the militarization of the issues we had, until recent years, which we thought would not be catalysts for war, let us continue to continually search for the chance of peace, while again we prepare, again, for the curse of war, he added.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews said she had approved the wording of Pezzullo’s message.

He is absolutely free to prepare such a speech, a document and publish it, Andrews said. The main message from the government is that we should be vigilant but not alarmed.

Senior opposition lawmaker Labor Party Bill Shorten described Pezzullo’s reference to war drums as a pretty sleek language.

I’m not sure our senior public servants should use that language because I’m not sure what really helps other than cause more anxiety, Shorten said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not respond directly when asked at a news conference if he agreed with Pezzullo that war drums were beating.

“My goal as prime minister … is to pursue peace,” Morrison said. This is what they were doing. We were pursuing peace for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Morison said his government had increased defense spending to ensure Australia’s national interests could always be protected.

Defense Secretary Peter Dutton raised the possibility of conflict between China and Taiwan in his comments on Anzak Day.

No one wants to see conflict between China and Taiwan or anywhere else in the world, Dutton said. I do not think it should be deducted.

In response to Dutton’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday that Taiwan was part of China’s internal affairs that do not tolerate foreign interference.

It is hoped that the Australian side fully acknowledges that the Taiwan issue is very sensitive, adheres to the one-China principle, is prudent in its words and actions, avoids sending the wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan’s independence and act in ways beneficial to peace and stability, Wang said.

The Prime Minister of the State of Western Australia Mark McGowan, the leader of the Labor government of the state that exports Australia’s most lucrative export of iron ore to China, called on the federal government to reduce its language about military tensions.

I simply call on the Commonwealth (government) and the people in this position, elected and otherwise, to soften it. Soften it, McGowan told reporters, referring to Pezzullo’s references to war drums.

What is the use of saying such things? It’s totally unnecessary, McGowan said, adding that diplomacy should be conducted diplomatically.

Pezzullo noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of Australia’s defense treaty with the United States. He mentioned wartime American generals Douglas MacArthur and President Dwight Eisenhower.

Let us recall the warnings of two American generals who had known war to be fully and brutally waged: we must always seek the chance for peace amid the curse of war, until we are faced with the only cautious course, if sad, to were sent, again, our warriors to fight the wars of the nations, he said.

Australia should reduce the likelihood of war, but not at the cost of our precious freedom, Pezzullo said.

Australia last week provoked an angry response from Beijing by canceling two Chinese Belt infrastructure and Road Initiative agreements with the state government of Victoria for reasons of national interest.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia said in a statement that the decision would bring further damage to bilateral relations and would only hurt Australia.