International
Australian security official warns of ‘war battery’ staff
CANBERRA, Australia – A senior Australian security bureaucrat has warned his staff that free nations are once again hearing the beating of war drums as military tensions rise in the Asia-Pacific region.
Home Secretary Mike Pezzullos’s message to all department staff on Australia Veterans Day on Sunday, known as Anzac Day, was published in the Australian Gazette on Tuesday.
In a world of perpetual tension and fear, war drums sometimes beat farther and farther away, and other times louder and closer and closer, Pezzullo said.
Today, as the free nations again hear the beating drums and watch with concern the militarization of the issues we had, until recent years, which we thought would not be catalysts for war, let us continue to continually search for the chance of peace, while again we prepare, again, for the curse of war, he added.
Home Secretary Karen Andrews said she had approved the wording of Pezzullo’s message.
He is absolutely free to prepare such a speech, a document and publish it, Andrews said. The main message from the government is that we should be vigilant but not alarmed.
Senior opposition lawmaker Labor Party Bill Shorten described Pezzullo’s reference to war drums as a pretty sleek language.
I’m not sure our senior public servants should use that language because I’m not sure what really helps other than cause more anxiety, Shorten said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not respond directly when asked at a news conference if he agreed with Pezzullo that war drums were beating.
“My goal as prime minister … is to pursue peace,” Morrison said. This is what they were doing. We were pursuing peace for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Morison said his government had increased defense spending to ensure Australia’s national interests could always be protected.
Defense Secretary Peter Dutton raised the possibility of conflict between China and Taiwan in his comments on Anzak Day.
No one wants to see conflict between China and Taiwan or anywhere else in the world, Dutton said. I do not think it should be deducted.
In response to Dutton’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday that Taiwan was part of China’s internal affairs that do not tolerate foreign interference.
It is hoped that the Australian side fully acknowledges that the Taiwan issue is very sensitive, adheres to the one-China principle, is prudent in its words and actions, avoids sending the wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan’s independence and act in ways beneficial to peace and stability, Wang said.
The Prime Minister of the State of Western Australia Mark McGowan, the leader of the Labor government of the state that exports Australia’s most lucrative export of iron ore to China, called on the federal government to reduce its language about military tensions.
I simply call on the Commonwealth (government) and the people in this position, elected and otherwise, to soften it. Soften it, McGowan told reporters, referring to Pezzullo’s references to war drums.
What is the use of saying such things? It’s totally unnecessary, McGowan said, adding that diplomacy should be conducted diplomatically.
Pezzullo noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of Australia’s defense treaty with the United States. He mentioned wartime American generals Douglas MacArthur and President Dwight Eisenhower.
Let us recall the warnings of two American generals who had known war to be fully and brutally waged: we must always seek the chance for peace amid the curse of war, until we are faced with the only cautious course, if sad, to were sent, again, our warriors to fight the wars of the nations, he said.
Australia should reduce the likelihood of war, but not at the cost of our precious freedom, Pezzullo said.
Australia last week provoked an angry response from Beijing by canceling two Chinese Belt infrastructure and Road Initiative agreements with the state government of Victoria for reasons of national interest.
The Chinese Embassy in Australia said in a statement that the decision would bring further damage to bilateral relations and would only hurt Australia.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]