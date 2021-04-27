CEOs of 40 major US companies create global task force to help India in the midst of crisis





As countries around the world lend their support to India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, some 40 major US companies are helping to strengthen the country’s fight against the devastating health crisis. In a sign of solidarity, the CEOs of 40 major US companies have teamed up to create a global task force and mobilize resources in India as they strive for significant medical supplies amid an unprecedented rise in Coronavirus cases. A collective initiative of the US-India Business Chamber of US Chambers of Commerce and the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum and Business Roundtable committed to supply 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the coming weeks , said CEO of Deloitte Puneet Renjen. The new US public-private partnership to provide critical medical supplies, vaccines, oxygen and other life-saving aid in India is called the ‘Global Pandemic Response Task Force: Mobilizing for India’. Renjen said they have commitments to get 20,000 oxygen concentrators in India in the coming weeks. The first 1,000 will arrive in the middle of this week, he said, adding that by May 5, they expect another 11,000 oxygen concentrators to arrive in the country. “Our goal is to get 25,000, and maybe even higher numbers than that,” he added. The second issue is to look at oxygen canisters with a capacity of 10 liters and 45 liters and get other supplies as monitoring kits, Renjen said. Welcoming the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden and the US decision to urgently send supplies to India, Deloitte CEO reiterated that the two countries are natural allies. Fighting COVID-19 is personal to Renjen as many of his family members back in Haryanahave contracted the disease. In addition, more than 2,000 Deloitte employees in India have been infected, he said. Vaccine supply, medical assistance “We are facilitating individuals receiving vaccines. We are providing them with medical assistance, home testing equipment. This is being done consistently by all the units that have large footprints in India. This is really important to do,” he said. Renjen. The task force also includes representations from the retail sector, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, technology industry and large manufacturing units. “This global crisis requires a global response, and the American business community can no longer be positioned, or more determined, to help lead the way,” said Suzanne Clark, president and executive director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. These American companies are coordinating with the Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Earlier in the week, he gave them a list of items in critical need such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, two anti-viral drugs the US government could release, equipment to monitor and facilitate the supply of critical materials for vaccines.







