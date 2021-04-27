What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 27th

Recent developments:

Which is the latest?

Licensed child care workers in Ontario can begin booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday. People aged 45 to 49 in his hottest provincial locations can now make the announcement, lowering that age limit.

Ottawa is open more appointments for vaccines at his city clinics from 1 to 28 May.

Prime Minister Franois Legault will speak at 1 p.m., less than a week before strict rules for Outaouais are planned.

How are you?

The region is in a third record-breaking wave of the pandemic it involves more dangerous variants of the coronavirus , contact tracking strain and pushing hospitals beyond their borders . Federal aid is coming to Ontario.

As of Monday, 23,503 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 2,682 known active cases, 20,326 resolved cases and 495 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 43,100 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 38,200 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 174 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 192.

Akwesasne there were about 625 inhabitants positive test and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi there were 34 cases. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none

CBC Ottawa is doing the profiling those who have died from COVID-19 . If you would like to share the story of a loved one, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least May 20.

People can leave home only for essential reasons such as getting food, seeking health care and exercising. They are required to leave their immediate area or province if absolutely necessary.

The vast majority of meetings are forbidden , with the exception of small family activities and small religious services.

Golf courses and tennis and basketball courts are among the indoor recreation areas.

An empty Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club course in mid-April 2021 under the Ontario Home Strongening Order. (Olivier Plante / CBC)

Police checkpoints are set up between Ontario and Quebec, but are not operating 24/7. Officials in Ontario have the power to detain and question people if they believe they have gathered illegally.

Most non-core businesses can only offer roadside pickups. Access to shopping malls is limited and large box stores can only sell essential items.

With strict retail capacity limits, please limit purchases to one person whenever possible. Helps keep everyone safe when exposures are reduced. # COVIDSmart # Matters of Kindness pic.twitter.com/TO2sn0917V –@LGLHealthUnit

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for pick-up and drop-off. Ontario has moved indefinitely to online learning. Day care remains open.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawa does around playgrounds, Prince Edward County is doing about traveland Kingston is doing for Breakwater Park.

Western Quebec

Prime Minister Franois Legaulthas said the situation is critical in Gatineau and is urging people there to leave home only when essential.

Schools, gyms, theaters, personal care services and non-core businesses are closed at least until Monday in Outaouais.

Gatineau, Que., Physical education teacher William Dumais works remotely in April 2021. (Christian Milette / Radio Canada)

Private meetings are prohibited, except for one person who lives alone seeing another family. Outdoor exercises are allowed in groups of up to eight people.

The siege from 8 to 5 o’clock in the morning

People there are required to have close contact only with the people they live with, to be disguised and distanced from all other personal contacts and to leave their immediate area only for essential reasons due to a fine if they go to a yellow or green area.

Distance and isolation

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be asymptomatic, even after receiving the vaccine. Variants of coronavirus concern are more contagious and are taking over.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future to stay home while you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

People show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from the ground without penalty and have to pay for their stay in a hotel quarantine if they enter by air.

Direct flights from India and Pakistan are banned until the end of May.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those ordered to do so by their public health unit. Lengths inQuebecANDOntario.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and / or weakened immune systems help with work.

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada.

The Canada Task Force said the first doses have a defense so strong that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

About 700,000 doses have been given in the Ottawa-Gatineau regions since mid-December, including about 318,000 doses for Ottawa residents and about 130,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now in Phase 2 of the vaccine deployment, with the first doses during Phase 1 generally going to homeowners and healthcare workers.

All health units in eastern Ontario now vaccinate people aged 60 and place their clinics while it is 55 and up in Renfrew County. People canonline book appointments or by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

The province has opened meetings for people aged 45 and over in Ottawa’s hot spot K1T, K1V and K2V zip codes.

Separately, some Ottawa in neighborhoods with a preference of 50 years and oldercan check their qualification online and schedule an appointment around townfor a pop-up clinic.

Indigenous people over the age of 16 in Ottawa can schedule an appointment in the same way.

People who is 40 or will decide this year you can contact by attending the pharmacy for a vaccination appointment. Pharmacies are now allowed to offer regular vaccines if they wish.

People are photographed lined up to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a Loblaws pharmacy in Ottawa in April. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

Phase 2 also involves people with basic health conditions, followed by essential workers who cannot work from home. Childcare workers can schedule an appointment as early as Thursday.

Phase 3 should include vaccination of anyone older than 16 years starting in July. Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check their websitesfor details.

Western Quebec

Quebec also began vaccinating people in care homes and health care workers.

The vaccination plan now includes people aged 45 and over, along with essential workers and people with chronic illnesses and disabilities.

People between the ages of 45 and 79 can make an appointment on the same day at Gatineau’s Palais des Congrs.

Officials determine who wants a kick to be able to get one of the national Fte on June 24th.

People who qualify you can schedule an appointment online or over the phone. Pharmacists there have started delivering shots with appointments across the province.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and / or skin rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test you need to book an appointment . Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends testing only if you have symptoms, if you have been told by your health unit or province, orif you fit some other criteria.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the proven strategy of the provinceyou can make an appointment at selected pharmacies.

Travelers who need a test have very few local opportunities to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms, their contacts, and people who have been told to get tested.

Residents of Outaouais can schedule an appointment and check the waiting time in the Internet

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walking test is near.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka a COVID-19 examination site only by appointment and a curfew from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border that has been more than 160 miles away or has visited Montreal for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

People inPikwakanagancan book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone at Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

The Tyendinaga Council is asking people do not travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information