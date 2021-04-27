Amazon to take to the air and import 100 ICU fans to India amid Covid flood

Bengaluru: In an effort to combat the covid crisis in the country, Amazon India on Tuesday said it has purchased 100 ICU fans through its global sources and seeks to import them into India, in the next two weeks.

The e-commerce major said he has worked with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India to ensure ventilators are of acceptable technical specification.

In addition, Amazon has also conducted its own compliance checks to immediately fund 100 units of the Medtronics PB980 model and bring them to India for urgent use, the company said in a statement.

Amazon will work closely with Medtronic (MT) to ship these units by air to India and expects the shipment to arrive in the country in the next two weeks.

Amazon India is working closely with agencies designated by MoHFW to finalize hospitals with the most urgent need so that Amazon can partner with MT on the distribution, installation, maintenance and training of personnel who will use these machines.

With the urgency of increasing medical infrastructure and capacity for Indian hospitals battling the second heavy peak of covid-19s, we decided to urgently provide, import and donate 100 ventilators to hospitals to be identified by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Family (MoHFW), Government of India. “We greatly appreciate the prompt response from the MoHWF to help identify the most compliant models, accelerate the import of shipments to India, and coordinate with MoHFW agencies to allocate these where more is needed,” said Amit Agarwal, Vice President top global country and head country, Amazon India.

“We are doing more and are committed to supporting our country in the fight against covid-19,” Agarwal added.

Earlier this week, Amazon India also partnered with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR) along with other partners to urgently set up over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 positive road pressure machines. bi-level breathing (BiPAP) from Singapore.

The company said it will bear the cost of air-conditioning these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP cars, procured through multiple funders, including ACT Grants and PPCR, from Singapore to India, through Air India and other international carriers.

The first of these shipments was expected to land in Mumbai on April 25, 2021 and most of the transportation was expected to be completed by April 30.

On Tuesday morning, the Mint reported that India saw about 3.23 lakh cases of fresh coronaviruses in the last 24 hours. The country also saw 2,771 covid-related deaths, and 2.51 lakh recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing total active cases to 28.8 lakhs, according to the latest health ministry update.