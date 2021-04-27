International
Amazon to take to the air and import 100 ICU fans to India amid Covid flood
Bengaluru: In an effort to combat the covid crisis in the country, Amazon India on Tuesday said it has purchased 100 ICU fans through its global sources and seeks to import them into India, in the next two weeks.
The e-commerce major said he has worked with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India to ensure ventilators are of acceptable technical specification.
In addition, Amazon has also conducted its own compliance checks to immediately fund 100 units of the Medtronics PB980 model and bring them to India for urgent use, the company said in a statement.
Amazon will work closely with Medtronic (MT) to ship these units by air to India and expects the shipment to arrive in the country in the next two weeks.
Amazon India is working closely with agencies designated by MoHFW to finalize hospitals with the most urgent need so that Amazon can partner with MT on the distribution, installation, maintenance and training of personnel who will use these machines.
With the urgency of increasing medical infrastructure and capacity for Indian hospitals battling the second heavy peak of covid-19s, we decided to urgently provide, import and donate 100 ventilators to hospitals to be identified by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Family (MoHFW), Government of India. “We greatly appreciate the prompt response from the MoHWF to help identify the most compliant models, accelerate the import of shipments to India, and coordinate with MoHFW agencies to allocate these where more is needed,” said Amit Agarwal, Vice President top global country and head country, Amazon India.
“We are doing more and are committed to supporting our country in the fight against covid-19,” Agarwal added.
Earlier this week, Amazon India also partnered with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR) along with other partners to urgently set up over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 positive road pressure machines. bi-level breathing (BiPAP) from Singapore.
The company said it will bear the cost of air-conditioning these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP cars, procured through multiple funders, including ACT Grants and PPCR, from Singapore to India, through Air India and other international carriers.
The first of these shipments was expected to land in Mumbai on April 25, 2021 and most of the transportation was expected to be completed by April 30.
On Tuesday morning, the Mint reported that India saw about 3.23 lakh cases of fresh coronaviruses in the last 24 hours. The country also saw 2,771 covid-related deaths, and 2.51 lakh recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing total active cases to 28.8 lakhs, according to the latest health ministry update.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]