Denmark tells Syrian refugees it is safe to go home, but lawyers disagree

Full transcript of the episode

After five years of orphaning in Denmark, Syrian refugee Hiba al-Khalil has been told her residence permit may not be renewed because officials believe it is now safe to return to Damascus.

“I was so surprised and so scared,” said al-Khalil, 28, who has lived in Denmark since 2015.

She fears that if she returns, she could face arrests, violence, or even rape at the hands of the Assad regime.

I tha Al-Khalil Current Matt Galloway that she fled Syria when she was 20 to escape fighting in the early years of the country’s 10-year civil war. She spent time in Lebanon and Turkey, before crossing the Mediterranean in a dinghy and passing through Europe.

Danish officials granted her a residence permit in 2016, but have now decided a lack of fighting around Damascus means refugees from and around the city can return safely. (The country has largely returned to the control of Bashar al-Assad, with fighting raging in the north.)

As the Syrian war marks its 10th anniversary, it is the only life her children know. “Syria has fallen on the front page. And yet, the situation remains a living nightmare,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Wednesday. 1:12

Officials in Denmark have reviewed and revoked the residence permits of at least 189 refugees since last summer. The permits of about 500 people from the region are being re-evaluated.

Al-Khalil met with officials to evaluate her application in January and again this month and will find out by the end of May if her permit has been revoked. She wants to stay in Denmark, where she has learned to speak the language and hopes to one day train as a journalist. As well as fearing persecution, she worries about returning to a country that still does not survive a decade of war.

“Life is very, very bad. It has nothing to do with bombings or sarin gas; it also has to do with economic problems where there are very high prices,” she said.

She can not bring herself to think about leaving Denmark, or about “having to start from scratch” in another country.

“I do not really have this energy again, I’m so tired of it,” she said.

The need for asylum ‘has ceased to exist’: Minister

In a statement to The current, Said Danish Minister of Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye the country’s refugee board had assessed the situation in Damascus, and concluded that the need for protection “has ceased to exist”.

“The Danish government’s approach is to provide protection for those who need it. But when conditions in their country have improved, former refugees must return to their country,” the statement said.

Sweden and The UK has also published reports noting an improvement in security around Damascus, but Denmark remains the only EU country to conclude that refugees should be returned.

Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council, disagrees with the Damascus government’s designation as safe.

“The lack of fighting in some areas of Syria does not mean that people can return safely,” she told Galloway.

She pointed a report last month by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, who noted that “in all areas under government control, arbitrary arrests, detention without communication, ill-treatment including torture and extrajudicial executions continue to occur”.

Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council, says it takes 15 to 20 years for an area to become safe for refugees returning after a conflict. (Danish Refugee Council)

or last year’s report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights also claims that hundreds of people who returned to Syria were arrested shortly afterwards.

“A number of them do not come out again. They remain detained for a long period of time; some have disappeared by force,” Slente said.

The current spoke to a woman in Syria, who said “life in Damascus is not safe”.

“There is no democracy, no freedom [to] express your opinion, “she said. The current has agreed not to reveal her name, for fear of her safety.

Officials in Denmark are reassessing residence permits issued to people fleeing fighting in general, rather than those facing individual persecution. Young men are more likely to be allowed to stay because they may face army recruitment upon return or their consequences of avoiding it earlier. This means that the issue is mainly affecting women and older people.

Slente said Denmark’s decision to remove the defense is premature.

“If you look at conflicts around the world, refugees generally need protection for about 15 to 20 years,” she said.

Ten years after the war in Syria began, Raqqa is slowly trying to move forward as it is the center of ISIS rule and some of the greatest horrors of the war. CBCs Margaret Evans meets those who have lived it and sees how they are trying to rebuild. 4:15

Refugees sent to ‘repatriation centers’

Denmark’s ruling Social Democrats have taken a tougher stance on immigration in recent years to win back voters over far-right rivals, said Kristina Simonsen, an associate professor of political science at Aarhus University in Aarhus. Denmark.

“Now they are locked in, having to prove that they are actually strict or restrictive in immigration,” she said.

Goals about taking in refugees have shifted from integration, to repatriation, she told Galloway.

“The idea is that being a refugee should be a temporary status and the main purpose of sheltering refugees is actually their return to their homes,” she said.

The government has provided more than $ 38,000 in financial assistance to every Syrian refugee who returns voluntarily, but only 137 of the country’s 35,000 refugees received the offer last year.

The country also has no diplomatic relations with Syria, which means it cannot make agreements to forcibly deport refugees.

The political focus on refugees has shifted from integration to repatriation in recent years, says Kristina Simonsen, an associate professor of political science at Aarhus University. (Presented by Kristina Simonsen)

Those whose permits have been revoked can appeal the decision. If they lose but refuse to return to Syria, they are sent to what Simonsen described as “repatriation centers.”

Lawyers have described the centers as similar to the prison. People can not work or continue their education, while activities such as cooking and teaching in Danish are limited.

“[These s] “They limit their chances of living a life in Denmark and therefore a kind of signal sends that it is not attractive to stay in Denmark and that they should return,” Simonsen said.

Simonsen said the Social Democrats are facing criticism within Denmark, including from smaller political parties whose support they need to stay in power.

These parties are wondering why Denmark is the only country that has designated Damascus as safe for return, she said.

“They are staying with the Syrian refugees and arguing … the government needs to rethink this policy,” she said.

The issue is also changing Denmark’s international perception of it as “a progressive liberal country, which is also historically known for a kind of liberalism in the refugee area,” Simonsen said.

“[This] it turns everything upside down in a way. “

Written by Padraig Moran. Produced by Samira Mohyeddin and Joana Draghici.