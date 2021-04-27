US World News and Report: Westfield HS rises in NJ, falls on Natl





WESTFIELD, NJ – Westfield High School moved into its national rankings and rose among its New Jersey peers in the US News & World Report’s annual “Best High Schools” list. the ranking was released on Tuesday puts Westfield High School at # 992 in the national rankings, a drop of 13 places from its seat to # 979 in 2020. In New Jersey, however, high school climbed two places to # 41, from # 43 to 2020. The national ranking based on pre-pandemic data included 17,857 schools and the nationwide ranking included 405 schools, according to US News & World Report, which in a statement said compiled the ranking in coordination with nonprofit social science research firm RTI International . Subscribe to the Westfield Newsletter Our newsletter provides local news that you can trust. You have successfully subscribed to the TAPinto Westfield Newsletter. Attendance at Advanced Placement classes at Westfield High School is 55%, total minority enrollment is 17% and 3% of high school students are economically disadvantaged, the magazine said. US News & World Report in its statement called itself “the global authority in ranking education” and described its methodology. The methodology focuses on college readiness, ability to read and math, reading and math performance, unsolicited student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation scales, the magazine said. “The data used in the 2021 ranking in almost all cases is from the 2018-2019 school year,” US News & World Report said. “This data in most cases is from the website of the education agency of each state or directly from the state education agencies.” College readiness specifically measures participation and performance in Advanced Placement Exams and International Bachelor Exams, said US News & World Report. Email Matt Kadosh at [email protected] | Twitter: @MattKadosh Read more Westfield NJ Local News MORE: Westfield in the Bottom of WalletHub List for Starting a Business. Is that a fair?

