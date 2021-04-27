Nova Scotia announces almost 100 new COVID-19 cases, with a total of 400 active members – Halifax





Nova Scotia reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 419 active cases remain in the province. There are 90 cases in the central area, three in the eastern area, one in the northern area and two in the western area. Prime Minister Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the main health medical office, will provide more details at 3:30 p.m. The COVID-19 information will be broadcast live on the Global website. On Monday, Nova Scotia announced the closure of all schools in the Halifax area due to the growing number of infections. READ MORE: NS closes schools after province confirms another COVID-19 record-setting issue All schools in Halifax Regional Municipality will be closed for two weeks. The story goes down the ad has also announced stricter restrictions will be returned to all areas of the province at least until May 20, including a collection limit of 10 inside and outside. These variants are not a joke! They are here and want to stay. They love people who collect and break public health protocols. The way we stop these variants is by continuing to follow protocols – washing our hands, wearing a mask and staying home! https://t.co/xqAbkrrLIQ – Iain Rankin (@IainTRankin) April 27, 2021 New school cases Trends Canadian officials do not reveal ‘at least 3’ new cases of Havana syndrome: paper

‘It’s over’: India COVID-19 patients drown as cases increase over lack of oxygen Nova Scotia reported three new schools with COVID-19 related cases Monday evening. The Sydney Academy in Sydney will remain closed to students until Friday. A deep cleaning will be done and students will learn from home during the closing. The Bedford and Forsyth Education Centers (Bedford campus) and Halifax West High are already switching to in-house learning, as they are located in Halifax Regional Municipality where infection numbers are highest. The story goes down the ad These schools will also undergo a thorough cleaning.















