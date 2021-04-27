International Leadership Association Announces Its Members 2021-2022 | tidings

Silver Spring, Md., April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The work of the International Leadership Association (ILA) is made possible by the power of curiosity, creativity and the desire of our members to make an impact. Each year, we meet a select group of expert members who wish to return to the field of leadership as Friends of ILA.

Fellows engage with the ILA mission across sectors and disciplines to do worthy work at the crossroads of leadership research and practice. They contribute to specific initiatives that help guide our mission of advancing leadership knowledge and practices for a better world.

This year’s members include the new roles of Fellow of the Executive in Residence and Scholar in Residence.

ILA Executive at the Residence

John Heiseris a transformational, global and relational executive with more than 25 years of management experience in pharmaceuticals, technology and multimillion-dollar manufacturing organizations. Most recently, John was CEO of LabVantage Solutions, Inc., a laboratory information technology company. In addition to being an ILA member, John serves on the ILA Board of Directors. He has an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Business and a doctorate in leadership led by values ​​from Benedictine University. John will turn his considerable ability into improving ILA programs that engage members of the business community. “As a C suite leader,” shared John, “I withdrew from the ILA because it’s the only organization I’ve found to be committed to the ideal of bridge theory and practice. I’m excited to serve this year with the goal is to catalyze innovative, practical, and value-based leadership knowledge and frameworks that can have a positive impact on members of our business community. “

ILA researcher at the Residence

Gill Robinson Hickmanis Emerita Professor of the Jepson School of Leadership Studies at University of Richmond, one of the first institutions with a multidisciplinary faculty dedicated to the study of leadership. As a member of the inaugural faculty, she helped build the program from the ground up, including writing textbooks that became standard in the field such as Leading Organizations: Prospects for a New EraANDThe main difference in multiple contexts. Her latest book isWhen Leaders Face a Personal Crisis:The Human Side of Leadership. Gill has been a member of the ILA since its inception and served as Vice Chairman of the board: “I am honored to have been selected as an ILA Researcher at the Residence and look forward to serving in this new capacity through my work at the ILA Global Leadership Projectwhere we will appreciate how well we are helping to understand our complex world through global leadership and how successfully we are supporting its development. “

Friends of ILA

ILA 2021-2022 members include thought leaders from around the world. Together they will share their knowledge and expertise, explore today’s challenges in dialogue with other leaders, and apply their practical wisdom to inform and inspire. They are:

Scott J. Allen , Standard Products Dr. James S. Reid Head of Management, John Carroll University

, Standard Products Dr. James S. Reid Head of Management, Keith Grint , Professor Emeritus, Warwick University

, Professor Emeritus, Maureen Metcalf , Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Innovative Leadership Institute

, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Innovative Leadership Institute Stella Nkomo , Professor of Human Resource Management, University of Pretoria

, Professor of Human Resource Management, University of Erwin Schwella , Dean, School of Social Innovation, Huguenot College

, Dean, School of Social Innovation, Huguenot College Katherine Tyler Scott , Parimi, Ki ThoughtBridge

Maureen Metcalf, returning for another term as an associate of ILA, will continue its partnership with ILA to produce a series of 12+ podcast on global leadership, part of its weekly Innovative leadership show. ILA adds another podcaster to its Fellows group with Scott Allen, host i Fronesis: Practical Wisdom for Leadership. Scott will work with ILA to produce weekly episodes of Fronesis under the logo of the “official ILA podcast”. Scott shared his enthusiasm for the partnership by writing: “The ILA has played a central role in my growth and development as a leadership educator and researcher. I have moderated the list, run a member community and served on the board. As a member of “ILA, I will have the opportunity to engage in a new and exciting way! I’m happy to partner with ILA to bring inspiring and provocative content to people across the globe.”

Friends of ILA, Keith Grint, Stella Nkomo, Erwin Schwella and Katherine Tyler Scott will share their knowledge through blogs seeing today’s challenges through a guiding lens. Grint, Schwella and Tyler Scott are experienced bloggers, having contributed several sections to the ILA blog in 2020 including, “Leadership in times of crisis; “”Fire Next time; “and”Global pandemic: A trigger for profoundly divisive social innovation? Or an Inevitable Global Apocalypse? Echoing other friends, Katherine asserted that “ILA has been essential to my professional development, leadership and service as a researcher practitioner. I have been privileged to serve as Chairman of Leadership Development, Conference Weaver, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Board of ILA. She added, “The honor of being selected as an ILA Member is another opportunity to contribute to this special community of students.”

“We are excited to be working with this year’s Outstanding Bird group,” he noted. Cynthia Cherrey, CEO & President of ILA. “Their commitment to SAIs and contributions in the field of leadership are unparalleled and will be appreciated for years to come.”

Learn more about Fellows of ILA onlineand mark the association blogAND podcastsite to be updated for the latest offers from ILA Fellows and other contributors.

The International Leadership Association is a worldwide professional association committed to advancing leadership knowledge and practices for a better world. We fulfill our mission by creating credible leadership resources and through the synergy that occurs by bringing people together in the trusted space of our conferences and events, collectively having a multiplier impact on leadership and change. For more than twenty years, ILA has amassed tremendous talent across sectors, cultures, disciplines and generations. Learn more at https://ilaglobalnetwork.org/.

