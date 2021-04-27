Nearly 370,000 children have now been internally displaced amid the highest number of violence since 2014

BANGUI, 27 April 2021 Some 738,000 people, half of whom are children, are now displaced within the Central African Republic (CAR) as a result of ongoing violence and insecurity. This is the highest rate of child displacement in the country since 2014, and UNICEF is warning of growing risks for children, including exposure to sexual and physical violence, recruitment and use by the armed forces and groups, rising rates malnutrition and limited access to essential services. UNICEF is also concerned about the impact of recent relocations on host communities, which were already extremely fragile due to years of conflict and instability.

According to recent estimates, at least 168,000 children had no choice but to flee their homes due to widespread violence during and after last December’s general election. About 70,000 of them have not been able to return. Their situation and that of other displaced children already remains extremely worrying, as many of them are separated from their families and are at greater risk of child rights violations, such as abduction, intimidation or coercion. join the armed forces and groups.

Recruitment and use of children by the armed forces and groups remains the most common violation of children’s rights in the CAR; accounting for 584 of a total of 792 cases of confirmed serious violations documented in 2020. UNICEF has received unverified reports showing that child recruitment and use continued during the first four months of 2021. Violence and insecurity have prevented verification of some reported violations.

We are extremely concerned about the fate of thousands of children who, after seeing their lives turned upside down by conflict and violence, may now experience an additional trauma of being forced to unite and live among armed actors, to be involved in combat, putting both themselves and the lives of others at extreme risk, said the UNICEF CAR Representative, Mr. Fran Equiza. These frightening events can leave an indelible mark on the lives of children and families and are an unacceptable violation of their fundamental rights.

Despite significant challenges, including attacks on humanitarian workers, UNICEF continues to strengthen its child protection activities across the country. These efforts include the deployment of child protection mobile teams who can reach vulnerable children, including those in remote areas. UNICEF and its partners are also working to provide children with mental health and psychosocial activities through child-friendly spaces and other community-based interventions.

As part of the long-term reintegration process in their families and communities, children previously associated with the armed forces and groups are benefiting from specialized programs that allow them to return to school or receive vocational training.

Since 2014, UNICEF and its partners have contributed to the release of more than 15,500 children, 30 percent of whom are girls from the armed forces and groups. Approximately one in five of these children, however, has not yet enrolled in reintegration programs, largely due to funding constraints.

UNICEF’s emergency child protection efforts also remain critically underfunded. In 2020, less than 50 percent of interventions were funded directly affecting the well-being of thousands of children. In 2021, the organization is seeking $ 8.2 million to increase its activities in support of children and women affected by violence, exploitation and abuse. These include the reintegration of 2,000 children released by the armed forces and groups into their families and communities, as well as the provision of alternative family-based services for unaccompanied or separated children. To date, only 26 percent of these activities have been funded.

UNICEF will continue to be at the forefront of responding, working to protect children from serious rights violations, but we cannot do it alone, Equiza added. To keep children away from harm and help them build the future they deserve, we need everyone’s cooperation. We renew our call to all parties to the conflict and groups to facilitate the immediate release of all children in their ranks and to protect every civilian, especially children and women, from violence, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. and human rights.

