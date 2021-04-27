Backstop Solutions Group Purchases CRM Protrak International Asset Management Software Provider | tidings





CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Backstop Solutions Group, the core cloud-based productivity industry group for institutional and alternative investors, today announced the acquisition of ProTrak International, a leading tailor-made customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider of asset managers. ProTrak has served the investment sector since 1988, meeting the need for investment professionals, such as hedge funds, institutional investment managers, private equity firms and family offices to personalize and monitor communication with different market segments. of them. “With technology increasingly shifting towards cloud-based deployments, ProTrak required a major investment in technology and infrastructure to support this type of platform. It made sense to look for a partner like Backstop, who was already deployed in this laser-focused functionality is targeted at our asset management clients similar to ours.In addition, Backstop offers capabilities beyond what ProTrak could offer and offers a high RI that makes every client’s Backstop platform an investment valid, “he said Simon Koziel, President and Founder, ProTrak International. “We are pleased to welcome customers and the ProTrak team to the Backstop family. Already, a number of ProTrak customers have migrated to Backstop, citing our modern user interface, portal and high levels of cyber security as valuable product features. rather, customers appreciated the smooth migration from end to end.Backstop Solutions is committed to a high level of customer service, which, we believe, along with increasing the functionality of our core products, will provide a solution winning for ProTrak customers if they choose to migrate to our platforms, “he said Clint Coghill, CEO and Chairman, Backstop Solutions Group. About Backstop Solutions Group, LLC Backstop’s mission is to help professionals in the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technologies to simplify and modernize tasks and processes that require more time, enabling our clients to quickly, easily access, share, and manage knowledge that is critical to their day-to-day success in business. Backstop provides its cloud-based productivity package to investment consultants, pensions, fund funds, family offices, funds, funds, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms. For more information, please visit www.BackstopSolutions.com. Contact: Maryling Yu, [email protected] Phones: 312-277-7764 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/backstop-solutions-group-acquires-crm-asset-management-software-provider-protrak-international-301277826.html SOURCE Group Backstop Solutions

