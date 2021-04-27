Across India, a desperate hunt for COVID-19 care

As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise dramatically across the country, in many States, patients and their relatives go through the literal wringer while seeking oxygen, beds, ventilator, and ICU. Hospitals that have mild and moderate COVID-19 patients but no ventilator or ICU services are also OK if the patient’s health deteriorates.

Delhi, the region of the national capital and most parts of northern India continued to falter under the lack of beds, oxygen and essential medicines needed to deal with the situation, on Tuesday. At the Apollo Hospital in Delhi, angry relatives attacked hospital staff after a patient died while waiting for an ICU bed. People could be seen attacking security guards at the hospital.

At least 45 people are known to have died in two city hospitals due to oxygen supply issues.

In Bihar, a woman was seen on camera outside a private hospital in Patna begging a media person to fix an oxygen cylinder. The hospital had earlier discharged her husband due to a lack of oxygen supply to the hospital, but when she did not make a bed at the other private COVID-19 designated private hospitals in the city, she was forced to return to the same hospital. The district administration has designated 90 private hospitals registered in Patna to treat patients with COVID-19 but most of them were forced to evacuate patients by Tuesday, citing a lack of oxygen or beds.

Vain reception at UP

In Uttar Pradesh, which recorded 265 new deaths and 32,993 new cases according to the State Department of Health, the desperate search for beds and oxygen continued. In Agra, Priya Singh could not find a bed for her 57-year-old father, whose oxygen level was falling. We desperately need a hospital. He is not even able to move. We are returning home now as his condition is deteriorating while standing on the street, Ms. Singh said.

In Kanpur, the second most damaged district, Amit Tiwari has waited more than a day to get his mother admitted to a private hospital with ventilation equipment due to a delayed COVID-19 test result. In Gorakhpur, Sanjeev Singh’s family was also desperately seeking help to admit him to an ICU bed as of Sunday. As an emergency measure, Sanjeev Singh was admitted to a government hospital but his oxygen levels continued to drop as he was not equipped with the necessary equipment.

The situation was similar in Gujarat. Faced with an acute shortage of oxygen, hospitals in Surat, including government hospitals, have threatened to stop admitting new patients if supply is not restored. The two main government hospitals in the city refused to admit new patients.

On Monday, representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Surat, urged Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to immediately increase supplies to rescue 4,000 patients at various hospitals. More than 50 patients are said to have died in Navsari, Surat, Banaskantha and Rajkot due to lack of oxygen in the last 10 days.

Overloaded in Pune

Pune, in neighboring Maharashtra, has nearly one active loop case and reported more than 12,500 deaths while witnessing an average daily increase of more than 10,000 new cases over more than three weeks. Overcrowded district health infrastructure is plowing under second-tier voltage, with all major hospitals overloaded with frantic calls for critical care beds. Almost all of the 1,400 ICUs with ventilation beds were occupied by Monday.

Almost every affected family has to tell a horror story.

However, we did not receive their evidence reports until 21 April. Moreover, we are under constant pressure from the hospital, where my mother-in-law was admitted, to provide a ventilation bed for her elsewhere in order to make room for other patients, less critics who are in the long line of waiting, he said.

With the daily load passing 30,000 a day in Karnataka, the desperate search for medicine, beds and oxygen remains uninterrupted as the government imposes a blockade to stop the spread of the virus.

Finding an ICU and fan beds in Hyderabad has turned into anxiety for family members. While the State Department of Health claimed that the health.telangana.gov.in website shows the real-time status of bed availability, patients strongly opposed it. According to the website, out of 9,428 ICU beds or ventilators in hospitals, 3,526 were vacant on Tuesday evening. However, patients and relatives claim that the real situation is far from this and went to Twitter to post bed / fan requests.

In Chennai, a 64-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 infection is being treated at a government hospital for nearly 10 days. While they will continue to maintain it, they have told her son that she needs high oxygen pressure that is only available in an intensive care unit, which they are currently unable to provide.

A 26-year-old is seeking an ICU bed for his 58-year-old father who is already on C-PAP at a private hospital. The patient, who tested positive on April 17, is seeking an ICU bed with fan support after he has been breathing seriously for four days now.

Jaheer Hussain of TOSH Hospital, explained: We are a secondary orthopedic hospital converted to a COVID center and can accept patients with mild to moderate complications, with SPO2 up to 85. If their oxygen saturation falls below this range we should refer them to larger hospitals with critical care support equipment, he said.

In Odisha, again, people say the situation is worse than the government claims for available beds. All the major private hospitals in the capital Bhubaneswar are evacuating patients citing the lack of beds. Without recommendations and pressure from people in powerful positions, it is difficult to find a bed in the ICU in private hospitals.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there is rare good news, as the main government-run hospitals in Srinagar and Jammu have a bed occupancy rate between 70 and 90%, officials said. According to data from the districts, bed occupancy is still around 50%.

Kerala, in preparation for the second wave, had doubled the number of fans (3,776 both public and private) and ICU beds (9,735 both public and private) in the State; and increased oxygen production. The capacity of the hospital bed and ICU bed was more than doubled at many government medical colleges, while all private medical colleges were required to give up 75% of beds for COVID patients.

But any overvoltage capacity has a limit. If the case schedule continues to grow as it has been this past week, our system may also not stand still, says Mohammed Asheel, Executive Director, Kerala State Security Mission.

(According to reporters in New Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad Bangalore, Tiruvananthapuram. Srinagar)