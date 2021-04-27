Police killings of black Americans constitute crimes against humanity, international investigation reveals | American policing

The systematic killing and mutilation of unarmed African-Americans by police constitutes crimes against humanity that must be investigated and prosecuted under international law, has found an investigation into the brutality of American police by leading human rights advocates from around the world.

A week after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyds, the relentless epidemic of police killings of Black men and women in the US has now caught the international attention.

In one destructive report reaching 188 pages, human rights experts from 11 countries hold the US responsible for what they say is a long history of international law violations that rises in some cases to the level of crimes against humanity.

They point to what they call police killings as well as severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, persecution and other inhumane acts as systematic attacks on the Black community that meet the definition of such crimes.

They also call on the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to open an immediate investigation with a view to prosecuting.

This revelation of crimes against humanity was not given easily, we included it with a very clear mind, told Guardian Hina Jilani, one of the 12 commissioners who led the investigation. We reviewed all the facts and concluded that there are situations in the US that require urgent ICC monitoring.

Among its other findings, the commission accuses the US of:

violation of its international human rights obligations, both in terms of laws governing policing and the practices of law enforcement officers, including prohibitions of trafficking targeting Black people and prohibition and competition-based risk;

tolerating a national alarming pattern of disproportionate use of deadly force not only by firearms but also by Tasers against Black people;

the functioning of a culture of impunity in which police officers are rarely held accountable while their murderous actions are ruled out as those of just a few bad apples.

Demonstrators denouncing systemic racism in law enforcement face a string of NYPD officers, June 4, 2020. Photos: Scott Heins / Getty Images

Commissioners also allege that African-Americans are often subjected to torture by the police. They claim that the use of cribs and other violent restrictions during arrests equates to torture as well as a crime against humanity under international law.

Jilani, who is president of the World Organization Against Torture, said in recent weeks the verdict guilty of Floyd’s murder confirmed the views of the commissions. He explained to us that the use of force during the arrest of an individual is not simply inhumane, but clearly represents torture and possible loss of life.

I was surprised that this country, which claims to be a global champion of human rights, itself fails to comply with international law Hina Jilani

The report came straight from the fire that engulfed the country after Floyds’s assassination last May. As protests erupted across the nation and around the world, the families of Floyd and other Black people killed by police in recent years petitioned the UN to launch a formal investigation into the shooting.

Under strong pressure from the Trump administration, however, the UN did not back down from the debate. A coalition of three major advocacy organizations, the U.S.-based National Bar Association and the U.S. National Bar Association and the International Association of Democratic Advocates intervened in the breach, joining forces to organize their own independent investigation into the brutality. of the American police.

A panel of commissioners from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean gathered to look at police violence and the structural racism that underpins it. Public hearings were held earlier this year, with testimonies from the families of victims of some of the most notorious police killings in recent times.

Among the 44 black men who died or were maimed by police and whose cases were brought to the attention of the commissions were: Floyd; Sean Bell, killed on his wedding day in 2006 after police fired 50 bullets; Eric Garner, who died in a chocolate bar in 2014 crying that he could not breathe; Tamir Rice, 12-year-old playing with a toy gun shot in 2014 seconds after police arrived; Michael Brown, 18-year-old unarmed whose murder sparked the Black Lives Matter movement; Freddie Gray who died in 2015 after enduring a grueling ride in a police van; and Breonna Taylor, killed while sleeping in a police raid on her home in March 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tomiko Shine holds a Tamir Rice poster during a protest in Washington, December 1, 2014. Photos: Jose Luis Magana / AP

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was conducting a civil rights investigation into Louisville police practices.

Jilani told the Guardian that as a native of Pakistan, who has participated in many UN investigations investigating human rights abuses, she is familiar with accounts of extreme brutality by law enforcement. But I also found the testimonies we heard in the US extremely disturbing. I was surprised that this country, which claims to be a global champion of human rights, itself fails to comply with international law.

She added that as she listened to relatives of police victims being shot telling their stories, it became clear that this was no longer an account of individual trauma, it was an account of the trauma caused to an entire section of the American population.

The commission report notes the human impact of systematic discrimination against African-Americans. She says the US is using two systems of law.

One is for white people and another for people of African descent, it said.

During public hearings held in January and February, relatives gave a more personal impression of what such trauma involves. Nicole Paultre Bell, Sean Bell’s wife, testified: Imagine living in a world where you have to explain to your children that their father, an unarmed groom on his wedding morning, could rightly be killed in a hailstorm. of 50 police bullets.

One of the innermost accounts was given by Dominic Archibald, the mother of Nathaniel Pickett who was shot dead by a police officer in 2018 for doing nothing but walking unarmed through the streets. Inside it witness, Archibald began by explaining that Nate was her only child.

When [Nate] was killed, every hope and dream in my head was shattered, taken and moved to a statistic Dominic Archibald, mother of Nathaniel Pickett

He was my heritage, my faith in the present, and my hope for the future. Can I ever put that influence into words? Would anyone ever understand? she said.

Answering her question, she continued: This answer is no. Night was my perfect gift from God. When he was killed, every hope and dream in my head was shattered, taken and shifted to a statistic.

The report gives its touching figures. Unarmed Black people are almost four times more likely than their white equivalents to be killed by police.

Since 2005, about 15,000 people have been killed by law enforcement at a rate of about 1,000 each year. During that same period only 104 police officers were charged with murder or manslaughter in connection with the incidents, and only 35 of them were convicted of any crime.

A photo of Sean Bell with Nicole Paultre Bell and one of his children at a candlelight memorial at his shooting scene in New York’s Queens neighborhood on November 29, 2006. Photos: Adam Rountree / AP

The commissioners make a number of demands on the US government and Congress. They want to see the demilitarization of local police forces and the banning of restraining orders that allow officers to raid the homes of Black people like Breonna Taylors without warning and often without cause.

They also want an end to qualified immunity through which police officers avoid civil litigation. Commissioners say the gap equates to brutal police violence.

But the most controversial request is likely to be the call to the ICC prosecutor to launch an investigation against the US for crimes against humanity. It is debatable how effective that tactic would be even if such an investigation were launched, given that the US has refused to recognize the International Criminal Court.

Jilani said he hoped the US government would see that such an action would support the necessary change. We thought the US would benefit if special police officers were to further withdraw from the use of unwarranted force, knowing that some sort of international criminal responsibility could be held against them.