Indian Covid-19 Version Found in USA, across the Globe as Foreign Aid Arrives





A variant of the first coronavirus in India has been discovered in the US and 18 other countries and territories, adding to a growing list of evolutionary spinoffs of the virus that scientists and health authorities are keeping a close eye on.

The variant, known as B.1.617, has not been studied as another disturbing variant, some of which are circulating in India and its role in directing the current wave of infection in India is not entirely clear. The increase in cases was followed by a easing of restrictions and a large number of religious and political gatherings.

Scientists are working to understand how its exact set of mutations affects its ability to spread from person to person and whether these mutations give it an advantage over our immune defenses, including vaccines. With few signs of any withdrawal on Tuesday from the rise in infections that has plagued hospitals in many parts of India, the military decided to help with medical care as a convoy of oxygen-carrying tank trucks arrived in the capital of nations. Foreign aid began arriving in the country, including 100 fans and 95 oxygen concentrators from the UK, the first of a large number of shipments from there and elsewhere. A Covid-19 victim was transported by family members to a crematorium in New Delhi on Tuesday after the country reported 2,771 deaths.

Photo:



idrees mohammed / Shutterstock



Covid-19 cases rose by another 320,000 to 17.2 million, leaving India behind only the US in terms of confirmed infections. The Ministry of Health reported another 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours. B.1.617 is just one of the prevalent variants in India, where the capacity of genomic sequences needed to identify viral mutations is fragmented. Cases of highly contagious variants first described in the UK, South Africa and Brazil have also been discovered. Variant B.1.617 was first discovered in India in October and has since spread to other Asian countries as well as North America, Europe and the Middle East. Variants show genetic fingerprints have been recorded in countries including the US, UK, Greece, Singapore and New Zealand, according to Gisaid, a global database for researchers pursuing variants. Cases have also been discovered in Japan, according to the government in Tokyo. The number of confirmed cases of the variant outside India so far is small. B.1.617 does not appear in a list of variants monitored online by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The UK had reported 132 cases by 22 April, but public health officials have so far not labeled it as a variant of concern, a label reserved for variants where there is evidence of increased transmissibility, increased virulence or more reaction weak vaccine. Virus experts however say the variant possesses a handful of mutations that may display attributes similar to those seen in other troublesome versions of the coronavirus. People on Monday awaiting a Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai.

Photo:



niharika Kulkarni / Reuters



One of those mutations, known as E484Q, is similar to the E484K mutation present in variants first discovered in South Africa and Brazil. This mutation has been shown in laboratory experiments to provoke a weaker response of antibodies to the virus in previously infected or vaccinated individuals. Scientists say that because the B.1.617s mutation is located in the same place in the virus genome, it could have a comparable effect, though they say more work is needed to make sure. This mutation could make the virus a little less well known by its antibody immunity, said Jesse Bloom, who studies viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Howard Hughes Medical Institute and has researched the Covid-19 viral mutations. Another mutation known as L452R has been cataloged in other variants and may also help delete the virus from some parts of our immune system. A third mutation in B.1.617, known as P681R, could help the virus replicate faster, but scientists are not sure. In a promising sign, scientists in India said a vaccine developed by Indias Bharat Biotech proved effective against variant B.1.617 in a small laboratory study. Their document has not yet been reviewed by colleagues. A convoy of oxygen tank trucks arrived by train in New Delhi on Tuesday to help address a hospital shortage.

Photo:



Anindito Mukherjee / Bloomberg News



The first Oxygen Expressa convoy of tank trucks transported by train arrived in Delhi with 70 tonnes of rescue air for overloaded hospitals. Medicine continues to be in short supply. American drug manufacturer Gilead Science Inc. said that in response to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in India the company was planning to increase the production of its antiviral remdesivir. Merck & Co. New Jersey-based said it has entered into voluntary licensing agreements with five Indian pharmaceutical companies to extend access to molnupiravir, a potential Covid-19 treatment. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet Monday that he had a discussion with President Biden, in which he underlined the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. The World Health Organization is sending additional staff and critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators as well as laboratory equipment and mobile field hospitals. More international aid is set to be sought from countries like the UK and Germany. Doctors say another hurdle is the limited number of ICU beds. Patients arriving at hospitals are coming sicker from lack of proper medical care and monitoring, which is critical during the first week of infection and helps prevent patients from the most serious illness. If you do not get beds, how will you get oxygen? said Rajeev Sood, a physician who is part of the Covid-19 response team at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The CDC has advised American citizens not to travel to India. Quarantine restrictions or direct bans on travelers coming from India have been imposed by countries including the UK, Spain, Thailand and the Philippines. Write about it Jason Douglas at [email protected] and Suryatapa Bhattacharya at [email protected]

