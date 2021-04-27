International
Your testimony does not reflect the realities on the ground: Gujarat HPP withdraws Gujarat government
Hearing a public interest lawsuit taking suo motu recognition of the rise of Covid-19 in Gujarat, a Gujarat High Court division court on Tuesday criticized the state government for failing to file a proper response, saying the oath your reflects none of the basic realities It gives a rosy look
Gujarat on Tuesday reported 14,352 new cases and 170 deaths. While the city of Ahmedabad reported 5,669 cases and 26 deaths, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) stated that a total of 152 oxygen beds and ICUs were available at all of its government hospitals, AMC-run hospitals, private hospitals and wealthy elders. The civilian body also warned that “since the infection is at its peak, people should not move unless and until it is absolutely necessary.”
The jewelery also set up the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), to pursue a policy different from that of the state government regarding hospital admissions and treatment strictly by the ambulance service 108.
Asking the state government to think of ways to break the chain, Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia’s bench said municipal corporations could not pursue an admission policy just through 108. State government hospitals have allowed patients to arrive with good private vehicles An intrusive request was filed by attorney Amit Panchal, requesting that AMC policy be repealed.
Addressing attorney general Kamal Trivedi representing the state, Chief Justice Nath said, You say government hospitals are accepting patients who also come in private vehicles. Now AMC insists that only patients coming to 108 ambulances will be admitted… Why? Is not the corporation under the supervision and control of the state… we also stressed that 108 should participate first in critical patients… There is no answer to this in the oath id
Justice Karia also set up the state to increase the number of ambulances outside hospitals. At the April 15 hearing, you (AG) had said you would reduce ambulance lines, this is also not happening. To date there are a range of 40 ambulances in hospitals everywhere and because of this 108 are not reaching the patients seeking it. And now you are saying that you are treating patients in the ambulance itself… At first you said that you would reduce the queue of ambulances, but today you say that the queue is inevitable. This is a completely contradictory attitude, said the jeweler.
What will happen on May 1 when patients double? Are you ready for it? All patients will not be frequented and will be allowed to die. This is how the system is working? There is an estimate of half a million patients in the next 15 days. What is your preparation? Nothing hospitals GMDC hospitals can care for 30,000 patients… this is only about Ahmedabad, what about the rest of the state? “We are not getting any figures from the rest of the state,” he added.
The question is, if a patient comes to a hospital, there should be a team of doctors and they should go to the patient… Here the situation is they say no, we will not come to you because you did not come to 108…, Said the bench .
The state government argued that opening admissions for patients arriving by private vehicles would see hospital beds quickly occupied and lead to a queue of private vehicles outside hospitals. Stoli claimed that in such a case, hospitals should consider placing a board outside, updating bed occupancy.
Trivedi stressed that while a system is in place, resources have been overstretched, however, the bench refused to comply. She said, We are not saying that the government or the corporation is not doing anything, but the way in which it is done is not satisfactory, not transparent… If you have a more practical, more thoughtful and meaningful working system, it would be doing much better… And these premature deaths outside of hospitals for not attending doctors will not happen
You can not sit on the ivory tower and decide that we will solve this crisis… you have to go down to ground level, see how the situation is. Your testimony does not reflect any of the basic realities reported every day everywhere. You are giving a rosy look as if everything is fine and you are doing your best, but what is the demand, what is the supply, how much is the shortage, from where will you bring the resources we do not know, said the jeweler.
He also drew attention to the lack of medical oxygen and noted: In Rajkot people are running from the post office post, they are not getting oxygen in any of the hospitals … people are paying 10 times for an oxygen cylinder … why are bottles allowed for to supply oxygen to private individuals… What is the system doing? Everything is on paper, nothing is in reality on earth… Doctors say he (a patient) did not come to 108, let him die … Everyone should be visited, whoever is critical, regardless of the vehicle that has come .
The court also noted that the test numbers are the same, from April 12 to April 27.
Several interveners, including senior lawyer Percy Kavina representing the Gujarat High Court (GHAA) Bar Association and senior lawyer Shalin Mehta, claimed that at this point, a government-ordered blockade seems to be the only way to break the transmission chain.
After the AG pointed out that certain media outlets got to publish the bureaucrats’ contact details stating that citizens can call the mentioned numbers for a bed in case they find it difficult to find one, the court said, You also have to take duty for these newspapers and media channels that are making all kinds of negativity unnecessary. The news channel that has highlighted the number of all senior IAS officers who say they can help with a hospital bed is justified … You just have to pass an order and close the channel, to seal their office … The government must exercise all its powers
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]