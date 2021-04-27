India receives global aid for the worsening spread of coyotes





France, Britain, the US and drug maker Gilead are just a few involved in an effort to help India fight a devastating covid explosion – with nearly 200,000 deaths. The Philippines, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Brussels and Israel are also in the global news. Reuters: Medical Equipment Flows In India While COVID-19 Deaths Nearly 200,000



Vital medical supplies were poured into India on Tuesday as hospitals starved of oxygen supplies and beds evacuated coronavirus patients as an increase in infections led to the death toll to 200,000. Supplies from Britain, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi, Reuters Partner ANI said, while France is sending oxygen generators able to provide 250 patients with a one-year gas supply, its embassy said. (Jain, Jamkhandikar and Miglani, 4/27) Gulf News Group: Coronavirus Destroyed India to Get California Help



California is sending life-saving oxygen equipment to India to help the country fight a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday. As of Tuesday, the state will send 440 oxygen cylinders, 275 oxygen concentrators, 240 oxygen regulators, 210 pulse oximeters and a deployed oxygen concentrator system, or DOC, the governor’s press office said in a statement. (Green, 4/26) Reuters: Gilead to ship 450,000 bottles of Remdesivir to India as COVID-19 cases rise



Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD.O) said Monday it will supply India with at least 450,000 bottles of its remdesivir antiviral drug and help boost production as the world’s second most populous country shakes by cases of coronavirus. Remdesivir has been approved in India for limited emergency use to treat severe COVID-19 cases, but hospitals are facing supply shortages due to indiscriminate use and the drug is being sold at more than 10 times its listed price on the black market . (4/27) ABC News: How to help India in the midst of the COVID-19 wave that is destroying the country



As India faces an overwhelming overload of COVID-19 record-breaking cases and deaths, humanitarian organizations are offering ways to help the country in dire need of resources. The Cooperative for Aid and Everywhere Aid (CARE), a global humanitarian agency assisting in the delivery of emergency aid, has worked with its chapter in India to secure ground resources during the crisis. (Yamada, 4/26) In other global developments AP: Philippines Weigh Length of Blockage Like KOVID Top 1M Cases



Coronavirus infections rose 1 million in the Philippines on Monday as officials estimate whether to prolong a month-long stalemate in the Manila region amid a grim rise in cases or calm it down to fight a recession, unemployment and famine. The Department of Health reported 8,929 new infections Monday, bringing the country to a total of 1,006,428, including 16,853 deaths. The total is the second highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. (Gomez and Favila, 4/27) Bloomberg: UNICEF will take 1.3 million photos from Congo on planning



The United Nations Children’s Fund will take 1.3 million doses from the Democratic Republic of Congo distribution of 1.7 million doses and redistribute them to other African countries to avoid their expiration. Vaccines donated by the Covax facility will expire on June 24, said Susie Villeneuve, UNICEF Regional Advisor for Strengthening Health Systems, West and Central Africa, at a conference in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, which she joined. video calling. (Dontoh, 4/26) Politico: Brussels acknowledges that coronavirus travel rules could be broken



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is eager to help Americans with their vacation plans, but she is playing with EU governments which are already doing their thing. A number of EU countries are breaking away from the jointly approved guidelines for pandemic travel, as some capitals rush to reopen to summer tourists. … At the regular commissions daily press conference on Monday, officials acknowledged that EU travel rules were merely a recommendation that national capitals could ignore and also had no obligation to notify Brussels of any deviations. And they acknowledged that von der Leyens’ comments were premature, given that a discussion on changing the rules for outsiders has just begun and that it is not yet clear that the epidemiological situation justifies adding the United States to the list. countries from which non-essential travel to the EU is permissible. (Herszenhorn and Barigazzi, 4/26) Washington Post: New Human Rights Watch report says Israel is committing the crime of apartheid



Israeli authorities are committing crimes against humanity apartheid and persecution, according to a large new 213-page report released Tuesday by the global advocacy group Human Rights Watch. The organization argued that, in terms adapted from existing international law, Israel’s comprehensive policy toward the Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem constituted an agenda to maintain Jewish Jewish domination and to systematically oppress the Palestinians. (Tharoor, 27/4) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage by leading news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos