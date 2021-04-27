Crawley College staff praised for treating a masked gunman | UK News

A heroic teacher and college worker have been praised for treating and handing over to the police a masked gunman who entered a college filled with allegations that he fired a pistol, causing panic and fear.

An 18-year-old remained in custody after fears at Crawley College on Monday. Police discovered the suspect had a pistol burst of fire, with the brawl leading to two college staffs having minor injuries. Police said a firearm and knife were found at the scene.

A college spokesman said: “We believe the individual in custody is a Crawley College student, but we could not provide any further details at this time.

The students said teachers rushed to classrooms during the incident, with one saying: Get out now, someone took a gun.

They describe how a brave teacher confronted the intruder as he shouted for his students to run for your life.

A college support worker later physically assaulted the intruder, with armed police rushing to the scene shortly after 3.10pm after receiving reports of multiple gunshots.

Student Elisa Stellabotte, 17, said: “Everyone dived out of the classroom after we heard some shots.

it [the suspect] pointed the pistol at my tutor and fired, but they were just gaps, thank God. He was so shocked.

She said her teacher was telling everyone to go back to class: People were really terrified. My friend was going through a panic attack.

A fellow student who gave their name as Eddie, 18, added: He was amazing. He just approached the masked man from a few yards away. He told students to go back to class and run to a safe place.

It’s so shocking. At first no one knew the gun was firing gaps so it was a really horrible thing.

The students said a little later a second staff member tried to intrude, with police who then took custody of the suspect, who was arrested for firearms offenses.

Police praised the actions of the two staff members. Ch Insp Shane Baker, of Sussex Police, said: Id personally would like to thank all those who helped bring this incident to a safe conclusion, especially the two college staff members whose heroism has not gone unnoticed. re.

They put themselves at risk to protect their students, their co-workers and the general public, and I am extremely grateful for their quick-thinking actions.

During this time, they sustained minor non-gunshot wounds and were admitted to a walking medical center. Thankfully, no further injuries were reported and no damage was caused by the empty shooting.

Crawley College principal Vicki Illingworth said: Our college community was shocked by the actions that took place yesterday afternoon.

I can not praise the courage, perseverance and support shown by our staff enough. They have been incredible and the care and compassion they shared with our students and with each other continue to fill me with admiration.

Their heroic actions and quick response of the emergency services helped protect our college community. They are both at home, resting and we urge media members to respect their privacy at this time.

The students were evacuated and later photographed with their hands on their heads as armed police cleared the area.

One student, Ketisha, who studies aeronautical engineering, said: I was in the workshop doing some machinery and it had a lot like strokes, and because the college has so many different courses like construction and stuff, I just thought someone was doing class normal until two of my teachers came in and locked the door and said: Get out now, someone got a gun.

So then we all just got out and we were near the main gate, the main entrance and he was in the car park not far (away) and he shot again and we all just ran in different ways.

As the police investigation continues, detectives were in discussion with the Crown Prosecution Service’s attorneys as to whether or not to file charges.

Armed officers were spotted by neighbors as an address was raided on Barton Walk, Crawley. It is believed to be related to the suspect.

Paul Rodgers, 75, said: There were blows as the armed police raided the house which I assume were thunderous flames as they were too high for gunshots. Forensic officers have been here all day taking things out in clean plastic bags.

In the first hours after the incident, police contacted his counter-terrorism colleagues. They are now satisfied that the incident had nothing to do with terrorism.

Baker said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident which was not related to terror, and while we are not looking for anyone else about it, we will continue to ensure a high police presence in the area for community security.

The college remains closed, with staff and students being offered counseling. The 18-year-old arrested remains in custody.