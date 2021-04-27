WASHINGTON President Joe Biden says the U.S. is sending a whole series of aid to India to fight the coronavirus, including life-saving therapies.

Biden says the US is sending the mechanical parts that India needs to produce the COVID-19 vaccine domestically. The president adds that the administration is getting involved in discussions about when the US could send doses of vaccines to India.

I think to be able to be able to share vaccines as well as technical knowledge with other countries that really need it. That is the hope and the expectation, says Biden.

On Monday, the White House announced it would share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with the world once the vaccine passes federal safety and quality assessments.

___

VIRUS USE:

CDC: People vaccinated in the US can come out without mask

Ad

The child from Minnesota dies from COVID-19 complications

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad