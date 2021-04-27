Problems have the damage payment scheme to open for applications at the main moment

Confirming an opening date for a very late scheme for those injured in the Troubles has been hailed as a good day for victims and survivors.

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the announcement that the Permanent Disability Payment Scheme for the Scheme will accept applications from June 30th.

However, during the Assembly questioning, Ms. Long said he could not give a specific date when the first payments would start to flow.

The President of the Victims Payments Board, High Court Judge Mr. Justice McAlinden, announced the opening date on Tuesday.

His statement gave reassurance to the victims after years of doubt about the future of the scheme.

As applications will soon begin to be submitted, the Stormont Executive continues to put pressure on the UK Government to partially fund a scheme that could end up costing $ 1.2 billion over its lifetime.

A legal deadlock between the Executive and the Government over funding ended recently when ministers in Belfast gave an official undertaking to the Court of Appeals that they would ensure that the scheme is paid for, whatever happens.

Despite this, ministers have insisted that efforts to get the Treasury to raise more money will continue. The government has suggested that 100m of Treasury funding earmarked for issues related to Northern Ireland’s unique circumstances in the Stormont Resettlement agreement could be used to partially fund the scheme.

Stormont ministers have rejected the proposal, insisting it does not constitute an additional funding commitment.

Ms. Long asked questions about the scheme in the Assembly Tuesday afternoon.

I very much welcome the announcement by the president this morning of his intention that the scheme will open for applications on June 30, she said. I believe this is good news for the victims and survivors of the Problems, who waited a very long time for this important scheme to be introduced.

UUP member Doug Beattie asked when the first payments could be expected.

Ms. Long replied: I will not say that this is the same as trying to estimate how long a wire is, but a number of issues will be fed when we are likely to be able to make payments. I agree with the Member that it is a positive development that the president has now indicated his intention for the scheme to open for applications on 30 June.

This is a milestone for many of the people who have been waiting for this. It’s a complex scheme and a number of operational issues are being worked out before it opens for applications, including the design of the medical assessment service by Capita.

Ultimately, it will be a matter for the Victim Payments Board to confirm when payment can be made from the scheme, but that obviously depends on the number of applications and their complexity. I am aware, however, that the president and members of the Victims’ Payments Board are committed to ensuring that applications are processed as soon as possible, and I think everyone who applies for the scheme will very much welcome that commitment.

Earlier, Mr Justice McAlinden said: Many victims deserve recognition and the payments to which they are entitled. The recent decisions of the Court of Appeals made it clear that the Executive Office was under a legal duty to make these payments and I am encouraged by the work done to ensure the full implementation of the scheme provided by the legislation.

The scheme, which was supposed to be open for applications in late May last year, has been steeped in controversy and delays.

It was originally held last year when Sinn Fein refused to designate a Stormont department to administer it after opposing Government admission criteria that excluded former paramilitaries convicted of causing serious harm.

Sinn Fein First Deputy Minister Michelle ONeill finally agreed to appoint a department last August after a highly critical court ruling found she had acted illegally.

