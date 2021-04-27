Portugal COVID-19 state of emergency to end on Friday – president





Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa speaks during a visit to the Armed Forces Hospital as the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues in Lisbon, Portugal, January 26, 2021. REUTERS / Pedro Nunes

Portugal’s state of emergency, the highest level of coronavirus alert, will end on Friday, the president announced, as infections fall sharply and the country prepares to further ease a severe blockade imposed more than three months ago. Declared in mid-January to tackle what was then the world’s worst rise in infections, the state of emergency allowed the government to impose tough measures to suspend people’s rights and freedoms. “Without a state of emergency, it is necessary to maintain or adopt all essential measures to prevent obstacles,” President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said in a televised speech on Tuesday. “If necessary, I will not hesitate to move forward with a new state of emergency,” Portugal will go into a state of “disaster”, which still allows the government to impose some measures to reduce the risk of infection, but the rules it can impose are more limited and must be justified. Portugal, with just over 10 million people, reported a total of 16,970 deaths. The total number of coronavirus cases is 834,991, 353 more than reported the day before. On Monday, she reported no coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since August. Blockade restrictions began to ease in mid-March and schools, restaurants and cafes, shopping malls, museums and other non-essential services have now reopened but under strict rules to reduce the risk of infection. The fourth and final phase of blocking relief is expected to begin on Monday, with major outside and inside events allowed under capacity constraints as well as all sporting activities. “I know that every opening means more responsibility and that the times ahead will be even more demanding,” said Rebelo de Sousa. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

