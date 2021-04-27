J&K sees the highest ever 3164 cases





Jammu and Kashmir recorded the worst peak ever of 3164 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Tuesday. Three days after reporting the highest single-day peak of 2381 cases, J&K reached another high point in relation to daily reported cases. The number of victims due to COVID has also witnessed an increase. In the last two days, 50 deaths have been reported. According to details shared by the health department, out of 3164 cases Kashmir reported 2134 and Jammu 1030. The Srinagar district recorded the highest single peak ever of 1144 cases. Forshtë for the first time that every district in J&K has reported over 1000 cases per day. The situation is the Srinagar district which is the center of commercial activities in the division of Kashmir is turning from bad to worse. The administration has designated many areas as restricted areas. According to official figures, other districts of the Kashmir division are also witnessing an increase in COVID cases. Baramulla reported the case load 197, Budgam 174, Pulwama 70, Kupwara 97, Anantnag 143, Bandipora 123, Ganderbal 66, Kulgam 90, Shopian 30. In the Jammu division, the Jammu district is reporting the highest number of cases per day. On Tuesday Jammu testified 489 positive cases, Udhampur 65, Rajouri 68, Doda 41, Kathua 100, Samba 98, Kishtwar 30, Poonch 39, Ramban 40 and Reasi 60. On Tuesday, 25 deaths were reported, of which 15 fatalities were reported by the Jammu division and 10 by the Kashmir division bringing the total number of deaths to 2197. Among the 25 patients who died due to COVID was a 20-year-old girl from Pulwama district who died at SKIMS. A 55-year-old woman from Anantnag, 65-year-old from Habakkuk, an 80-year-old elderly man from Dambhai died due to COVID in the last 24 hours. Of the 25 deaths, 7 died at GMC Jammu, 02 at SMV Katra, 01 at CD Hospital Jammu, 01 at GMC Rajouri, 02 were brought dead from home, 01 at Kidney & LMI Jalandhar, 01 at SJAS Nursing Home Surankote, 02 at SMHS, 03 at JLNM Srinagar, 04 at SKIMS, 01 at GMC Anantnag. The number of positive active cases in J&K has reached over 22,000. The current active cases in J&K are 22283 of which 13436 are in Kashmir and 8847 in the Jammu division. According to the health department 3062 hospital beds have been designated exclusively for patients with COVID, of whom 1375 are busy, 877 patients are on oxygen support and 56 are on ventilator. Meanwhile 1457 other COVID-19 patients have recovered – 656 from Jammu Division and 801 from Kashmir in the last 24 hours.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos