



After making several anxious phone calls and running to find six vials of the Remdesivir antiviral drug for his 70-year-old father-in-law, who was on a ventilator at a private hospital, his companion was finally able to buy it directly from the government . Those who have family and friends can go and buy, we do not know what the elderly are doing, who are accepted and have no one, he said, requesting anonymity. On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) opened a special counter at the Chennais-run Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where it began selling the drug to 1,400 plus GST per package. Doctors have prescribed the drug Remdesivir but with the reserves dwindling in some private hospitals, it leaves the burden of a critical family of patients to supply it. This has led to the collection and marketing of black medicine at high prices. As news spread through the mouth and social media, patients’ companions and relatives began banging on the counter. After the initial chaos, people started forming long queues and some even waited early in the morning. Five documents are required to be produced to purchase the medicine – a letter or prescription from the treating physician, a report stating that the patient is on oxygen support, a chest CT report, a positive RT-PCR report, and an Aadhaar card. In addition to patients’ relatives, hospitals can also purchase medicines from TNMSC. Yesterday the crowd was manageable, but today it is out of control, said state health secretary J Radhakrishnan. This was done to prevent black marketing, we were told it was being sold from Gujarat to private hospitals here. We got a lot of responses as it is being sold at government set prices. We are taking steps to modernize the process. We have sufficient stock of medicine in TNMSC, he added. The center has assigned 59,000 bottles of Remdesivir by April 30 in Tamil Nadu against pending state orders amounting to 2.5 loop. Four days ago, Prime Minister Edappadi Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against instructions issued by state and certain regulators, prioritizing supplies from individual manufacturers in certain states and restricting Remdesivir sales only within the country where the drug is produced. This would be very detrimental to the availability of such valuable life-saving medicines in places in need. At this stage, any restrictive orders from individual states should be strictly prohibited to ensure easy access to Remdesivir, he said in his letter. Remdesivir, an antiviral injection used to treat the Ebola virus, is being used to treat Sars-CoV-2 oxygen-dependent patients with severely affected lungs.

