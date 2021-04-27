Bharat Biotech responds, can supply 85 lakh doses for 6 months





Hyderabad-based maker Bharat Biotech has written to Maharashtra that it could give 5 doses in May to start the states’ immunization program to vaccinate the 18-44 age group. The indigenous vaccine will cost Rs 600 per dose, plus a 5 per cent tax. The company asked the state for an advance to book the order. However, the manufacturer has also stated that supply may increase or decrease based on availability. State officials said that while the India Serum Institute has not formally responded to their request, the manufacturer has informed the state that it can only supply after mid-May. Bharat Biotech has told Maharashtra that it can offer 5 lakh doses in May, 10 lakh each in June and July, and 20 lakh each in August, September and October. A date for May has not been given. Ordering for doses of 85 lakhs will cost about Rs 535.5 crore for the state. Bharat Biotech asked for a single delivery point and a purchase order to immediately plan the stock for Maharashtra. The letter, however, stated: “The above situation is merely probative, which may increase or decrease. Earlier Tuesday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that with the availability of vaccines being a major problem, the state may find it difficult to start vaccination for the 18-44 age group from 1 May. “Vaccine availability is a big question, we can get over it, there is no problem with that, but there are limited manufacturers who can supply,” Tope told the media. He added that the situation in Maharashtra was not unique and every state was facing the same issue. Maharashtra has over 5 crore people in the 18-44 age group, and 12 crore doses will be needed for their two-dose vaccine and loss taking into account. In total there are over 8 crore people over the age of 18 years. Vaccination of 3 crore people, over the age of 45, will continue unhindered in all government vaccination centers. The Department of Public Health has put forward a proposal that gives the state government a variety of options, from free vaccines, to charging those who can afford the cost of the vaccine. The Cabinet will make a decision after evaluating all possible options within a day or two. By May 1 the CM will make an announcement about the states vaccination plan, Tope said. He said Maharashtra plans to launch a global tender to purchase the vaccines. The state has also reached out to two domestic producers, SII and Bharat Biotech, to place an order for 12 doses of cream. Unofficially SII has informed the state that it can supply after May 20, Tope said. He said the state could expand to 4,193 vaccination centers immediately to increase coverage. Maharashtra has 2 percent vaccine loss, it is vaccinating people maximally. Yesterday we did immunizations of 5.24 loops. We are moving towards vaccination in the country, he said. Tope said Maharashtra has called on the Government of India to intervene if the state is unable to provide the required stock due to shortage. We also urge the Center to regulate vaccine prices in the private sector, he said.

