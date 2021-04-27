ASIRT headed to investigate after a suspect on a bicycle was hit by a police cruiser causing serious injuries





Content of the article The provincial police overseer has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the serious injuries sustained after a Grande Prairie RCMP cruiser headed towards a suspect on a bicycle. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called in to investigate on April 24, the same day the altercation took place, the agency said in a press release issued Tuesday. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to information from two suspicious men near 108 Avenue and 99 Street around 3:10 p.m. The men had a large square safe, which police determined was stolen, tied to one of their bicycles. The man pulling the safe was stopped but the other man escaped, ASIRT said. An additional cruiser was called to the scene, found the man near 107 Avenue between 99th Street and 98th Street, and the officer turned on their lights as they pursued the suspect. The man on the bicycle left the road and crossed a residential lawn. The officer continued to pursue and crashed his vehicle into the suspect in the side yard of a house. ASIRT said the man suffered serious injuries and EMS was called to the scene for help. He was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition. ASIRT will investigate the actions of RCMP members to determine if they were lawful. The RCMP will continue to lead investigations into the two men. The RCMP issued a statement over the weekend saying an internal review process would be conducted separately from the ASIRT investigation. The Grande Prairie is approximately 460 miles northwest of Edmonton. [email protected] twitter.com/dylanshort_







