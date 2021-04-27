Boko Haram fighters raise flag and beat women by force in Nigerian city, governor says





“I confirm that we have Boko Haram elements in the state of Niger, around Kaure. They have taken the territory … They have installed their flag,” said Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello. in a widely circulated video on Monday.

Bello revealed during a visit to an Inside Displaced Persons camp in the state capital Minna that over 3,000 people have been expelled from their communities by Boko Haram and other criminal gangs known locally as bandits.

“Their cities have been taken by Boko Haram thugs and elements … Their women have been captured by them and have joined forces with Boko Haram members,” the governor said.

Bello warned that the incursion of Boko Haram into Kaure, a rural community in the Niger State’s Shiroro Local Government Area, poses a major security threat to the Nigerian capital Abuja, which borders Niger to the east.

“Boko Haram elements are trying to use this area as their home, as they did in Sambisa. Sambisa is hundreds of kilometers away from Abuja. But Kaure is less than a two-hour drive to Abuja. So no one is safe … Abuja is not safe either, “Governor Bello warned. Army denials Abuja had previously been hit by terrorist attacks. In 2011, numerous explosions shook the city , killing dozens. A United Nations building was also hit, during which at least 18 people died. Sambisa, a vast forest reserve in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, has served as a haven and stronghold for Boko Haram operatives whose deadly activities have killed more than 37,000 people and displaced more than two million who from 2011, according to the data by the Council on Foreign Relations. Bello’s comment comes days after the jihadist sect was reported in the local media to have raised its flag in Geidam, a community troubled by the uprising in Yobe State. A Nigerian Army spokesman told CNN on Tuesday that Boko Haram terrorists had been displaced by Geidam. “There is no Boko Haram in Geidam. They were there … we had a running battle with them and they are no longer there. They did not raise their flag at any moment,” said Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima. Yerima told CNN he was unaware of Boko Haram incursion into the state of Niger. “I’m just hearing this from you,” he said, adding that “it has not been reported to us.” Yerima, however, stated that no Nigerian territory is being controlled by terrorists. A Nigerian police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, told CNN that the force could not refute Governor Bello’s claim about the influx of Boko Haram fighters into the state. “The executive governor is the head of state security … Do you expect the police to oppose or go against the announcement of the executive governor?” asked Abiodun.

