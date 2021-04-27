Who is Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who said John Kerry told him about Israeli operations?





Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has sparked outrage at U.S. climate envoy John Kerry over a claim that Kerry gave him information about Israeli military strikes. But he has a history of scathing remarks, though he sometimes even takes on the role of a moderate negotiator. Zarif’s time on the international stage goes back to his days with Iran’s mission to the UN in 1982, after his education in the state of San Francisco (he later earned a Master and Ph.D. degree from the University of Denver). Since then, he has continued to be the Islamic nation’s best representative to the UN from 2002 to 2007 before finally assuming the post of foreign minister. IRAN’S CLAIMS TK KERRY COMPLETES BIDEN’S PRESSURE TO REVIEW THE DISPUTE During that time, Zarif is said to have been essential in drafting a guide for a “big bargain” with the US aimed at improving ties between the two countries. It never became a reality, but Zarif would later engage in negotiations with the US and other nations as secretary of state when Kerry, as secretary of state in the Obama administration, helped draft the Iranian nuclear deal known as the Joint Plan of Action. General Action. Despite his diplomatic history, however, Zarif has not been afraid to issue threatening statements. In 2020, following the announcement of the historic Abraham’s peace deal between Israel and the UAE, Zarif called the deal a painful betrayal of Arabs and other countries in the region. In February of that year, Zarif told NBC News that Iran and the US had been “very close to a war” after the US attack that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. JOHN BOLTON: We consider Iranian Foreign Minister ZARIF an illegal spokesman for Iran In late 2020, however, Zarif accused then-President Trump of trying to “invent a pretext for war.” Days later, he accused The “Israeli agents provocateurs” of the “conspiracy of attacks against the Americans” and Trump’s warning of a “trap”. THE FIRST IRANIAN DIPLOMAT, IN THE FOLLOWING REGISTRATION, OFFERS LONG TONT COMMENTS ABOUT RUSSIAN SOLEIMANI Earlier this month, Zarif again made accusations against Israel, claiming they had committed “war crimes” and “nuclear terrorism” following a cyber attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant. In 2019, then-national security adviser John Bolton announced that the U.S. considered Zarif an “illegitimate spokesman for Iran” as the Trump administration issued sanctions against the foreign minister. Kerry’s alleged leak in connection with 200 Israeli military strikes on Syria in Iran was revealed in Zarif’s audio taken from The New York Times. Kerry has called the allegations “undoubtedly false.” An analysis of the Kerry-Zarif conversation by Jerusalem PostLahav Kharkov notes that the Israeli attacks in Syria had become known to the public at the same time as one of their meetings. Kharkov notes, however, that Zarif did not say when Kerry allegedly provided the information and that this could have happened long before it was publicly disclosed. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Regardless, Kharkov says, Zarif is an “unreliable narrator.” This characterization was based on Zarif claims in audio that he has little control over his country’s foreign policy and is not kept informed, although he claims to represent the country’s position in recent nuclear talks. The Associated Press contributed to this report.







