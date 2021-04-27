Inquiry of Manchester Arena: Senior BTP officers had to call 999 to speak with GMP | Granada





play-icon Created with Sketch. Video report by Amy Welch The Manchester Arena investigation has heard from senior officers with the British Transport Police who have admitted failures in coordinating the emergency response after the bomb exploded. The investigation heard details about the communications on the night of the attack, including evidence that staff at the BTP control room had to call 999 to talk to police officers in Greater Manchester. BTP officials are seen running into the Arena within minutes of the blast Credit: CAN Within minutes of the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena, British Transport Police officers were seen running to the Arena to help. Their bravery has already been appreciated. But it is the failures of the forces that top officers are now the focus of this part of the investigation. Robin Smith, the gold commander for the incident, admitted he had “no clear understanding” of the whereabouts of his bronze commander, Chief Inspector Kyle Gordon, in charge of coordinating events at ground level. The investigation into the May 2017 terrorist attack heard that Supt Gordon was charged with taking part in the scene at 11.12am, but did not arrive until after 01:00 – more than two and a half hours after the suicide bomb detonated by Salman Abedi exploded in entrance to the town hall. The investigation has heard failures in coordinating the blue light services response Credit: without Chief Inspector Allan Gregory, silver commander after the attack, earlier told the hearing it was a “source of regret” that he gave the role to Supt Gordon, with “better choices” in mind. Then-Assistant Chief of Police Mr Smith – now Jersey Police Chief – said he knew Supt Gordon and had met him but did not know his whereabouts at the time regarding Manchester Arena. Nicholas de la Poer QC, the investigation adviser, asked: “Did you as commander gold have a clear understanding of how long it would take Supt Gordon to take the stage?” Mr. Smith replied, “I did not.” He said he would have asked “are there any alternatives” if he had known that Supt Gordon would need at least an hour to reach Manchester Arena – the land owned by Network Rail. Mr Smith was instructed to travel from the South East to Manchester and arrived on time at the headquarters of the Greater Manchester Police Force (GMP) for a meeting of the strategic coordination group at 4.15am. But he told the investigation that he had not received a tactical plan on the BTP response at that stage. He said: “I have taken, if you like, part of a tactical plan, but what we expect as a tactical plan, no.” Mr Smith normally said he would anticipate such a plan “perhaps within the first half hour”, depending on the requirements of the silver commander. The investigation is looking at the events before, during and after the blast on the evening of May 22 that killed 22 people and injured hundreds at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

