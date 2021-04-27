Sullivan meets his Israeli counterpart in the middle of Kerfuffle Kerry

A U.S. National Security Council spokesman confirmed the meeting between Sullivan and Ben-Shabbat.

The United States updated Israel on the Vienna talks and stressed the strong US interest in close consultation with Israel on the ongoing nuclear issue, a White House reading of the meeting said. The United States and Israel agreed to establish an inter-agency working group to focus on the growing threat of Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles and precision-guided missiles provided to its representatives in the region. Middle East.

Reading did not mention the situation with Kerry.

Claim to Kerry was made by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on an audio tape leaked by Iran International, a Persian news channel, which he shared with The New York Times.

In it, Zarif describes the stern and powerless feeling in a government where shootings are often called for by the military leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, not to mention the supreme leader of the unelected countries, the cleric Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

or written tape account on the Iran Internationals website shows that Zarif was seen as surprised that he learned the information from Kerry instead of the IRGC itself. It was not immediately clear that Kerry said everything about Israeli attacks beyond figure 200 if Zarifs claim it should be believed.

Kerry dealt with Zarif when he was secretary of state during the Obama administration, including negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, and also met with Zarif several times after he left that office.

It was not clear when the conversation Zarif was talking about would have taken place, if it had happened at all, or if what Kerry allegedly talked about would have been classified information. In recent years, there have been reports of Israeli attacks on Iran in Syria that could be the basis for the figure of 200.

Some Republican lawmakers called for an investigation into Kerry for possibly disclosing inappropriate information in what they claimed was a betrayal of Israel, while some said he should leave the current administration. White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment on the issue during Monday’s press conference.

In a tweet on Monday, Kerry wrote: I can tell you that this story and these claims are undoubtedly false. This has never happened even when I was secretary of state or since.

The United States and Iran, as well as several other countries, reached the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, during the presidency of Barack Obama. The deal lifted US and international nuclear sanctions on Iran in exchange for tough restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel opposed the deal, saying it was not tough enough and that it would eventually leave Iran more economically strong and free to resume its nuclear efforts. Israel sees the Iranian Islamic government as an existential threat.

In May 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal, saying it was too tight and there were too many provisions that expired. He reinstated US nuclear sanctions on Iran, while also adding other sanctions, ostensibly for other Iranian behavior.

In response, Iran has taken several steps to resume its nuclear program, which it has always supported for peaceful purposes. But Tehran has never formally left the deal.

Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, has promised to rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran returns to compliance.

His representatives have been engaged in indirect discussions with Iranian officials in Vienna about what steps both sides should take to join the initial agreement. Biden has also called on Iran to agree to future discussions on a longer-term deal that could cover areas beyond the nuclear one.

Israel has warned the United States that it does not feel compelled by its moves toward Iran and that the US should abandon the idea of ​​returning to the original agreement. Israeli officials argue that if the original deal is restored, Iran will have no incentive to talk about a bigger, longer-lived deal.

Israel is suspected of being behind an explosion that damaged an Iranian nuclear plant in recent weeks. But neither the US nor Iran disrupted the ongoing indirect talks as a result. Iranian officials in response to the attack said they would enrich some uranium to 60 percent of the purity levels, placing them further in line with the 2015 agreement.

U.S. officials have shared with Iran examples of sanctions they are willing to lift in exchange for the Terans’ return in accordance with the agreement.

But they also told Iran that they would not lift any sanctions imposed during the Trump years because some were imposed for legitimate reasons unrelated to Iran’s nuclear program. Instead, those sanctions targeted Iran for other activities, such as its sponsorship of terrorism.