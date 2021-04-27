Canadian officials do not reveal ‘at least 3’ new cases of Havana syndrome: letter – National

Global Affairs Canada is “keeping track of” more than a dozen recent cases of Canadian diplomats allegedly assessing or reporting symptoms of what is becoming known as “Havana syndrome,” according to a letter sent to Foreign Minister Mark Garneau in end of last week.

Global News provided a copy of a letter sent to Garneau on behalf of a group of nine Canadian diplomats and their families who say they are trying to get answers to symptoms they say they have experienced since serving at the Canadian Embassy in Havana, Cuba .

The letter, dated April 21, 2021, refers to a conference given to about 40 affected individuals and cites discussions about a notable decision by Global Affairs Canada to increase staff at the embassy in Havana and increase the length of posts.

“It was explained that a key reason for this change was that no other brain injuries had been reported since 2018. In fact, this is not correct,” the letter said.

“At least three additional cases have been identified in 2019 and 2020.

“While the GAC no longer detects new cases,” the letter continued, “it is impossible to know how many people have left Cuba with brain injuries.”

The letter also states that participants were informed at a conference held on February 26 that “Dalhousie University has estimated an additional 25 Canadian diplomats for brain damage since March 2020.”

“The department continues to hold information from Canadian diplomats and the public on the number of Canadians diagnosed with brain damage to date, with the last update provided two years ago,” the letter said.

The official statement on the website of the Canadian Embassy in Cuba reports “there are no new incidents since the early fall of 2017.” This is categorically false. “

Global Affairs Canada told Global News in October 2020 that there had been no new confirmed cases “since December 2018 – something that appears to contrast with the content on paper.

Global News approached both Global Affairs Canada and Garneau’s office on Monday.

Questions to Garneau’s office raised whether the minister was aware of the letter, whether he planned to respond to it and whether he had raised the issue with his new American counterpart.

Questions to Global Affairs Canada asked whether the department was aware of the three new cases described in the paper as identified in 2019 and 2020, whether officials were aware of the 25 additional Canadian diplomats being evaluated at Dalhousie University, and whether the department had made a decision not to inform the public of any new case, as suggested in the letter.

Garneau’s director of communications did not answer questions and instead forwarded them to Global Affairs Canada, which provided an answer that did not answer either questions placed in Garneau’s office or specific questions sent directly to the department.

“Since the beginning of the health incidents, the health, safety and security of our diplomatic staff and their families remains a priority,” John Babcock, spokesman for Global Affairs Canada, said in an email.

“The department cannot comment on an issue that remains before the courts.”

Global News reported in February that three other people serving at the Canadian embassy in Havana are joining that trial.

Read more: Canadian officials warn Cuba-led staff to remain silent on ‘Havana syndrome’

Cindy Termorshuizen, Assistant Deputy Minister of Consul, Security and Emergency Management for Global Affairs Canada, is quoted as having chaired the meeting earlier this year.

Participants said in the letter that it was billed as an update on the RCMP criminal investigation into the case, as well as Canada’s efforts to understand the situation.

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada many times over the past seven months as part of its ongoing coverage of the government’s secret response to the case and allegations that it is trying to drop the $ 28 million diplomat-initiated lawsuit.

Read more: Havana syndrome triggered by ‘targeted action’, US State Department says in report

The government has refused to provide clear answers to questions as to why bureaucrats warned diplomats destined for Cuba in 2017 to remain silent about the mysterious symptoms reported among embassy staff in Havana and what is being done to protect Canadian diplomats still abroad. country.

People on the ground at the embassy at the time were also told not to say a word, said one of the diplomats involved in the Global News trial in October 2020.

Diplomat Allen, as described by the individual in the ongoing court case, said he first told the Canadian ambassador to Cuba on April 11, 2017, that an American diplomat had warned him the day before of the mysterious symptoms affecting the embassy staff. USA in Havana.

Diplomat Allen is a pseudonym set by the court, and the individual spoke to Global News at the time provided the anonymity order and the court-authorized nickname were maintained.

Do not tell any other Canadian. We can not tell any other Canadian that we do not want to start mass hysteria, Diplomat Allen quoted the Canadian ambassador as responding.

Even months later as US media reports erupted about the symptoms affecting US diplomats, he said Canadian diplomatic staff were still being told not to talk about the issue.