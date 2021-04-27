Saudi female students are excited about the opening of admissions to KFUPM

RIYADH: Five years ago, Saudi Arabia then-Vice Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled a strategic plan designed to transform the Kingdoms’ economy, reduce its dependence on oil, and feed a vibrant society … characterized by strong roots and strong foundations Islam, national pride, Saudi heritage and Islamic culture.

On the same day, in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, he spoke about the Saudi government that had targets, key performance indicators and project management offices, thus designing a new course for a nation with 60 percent of the population his under the age of 35 years.

Five years later, in a review of the results of Vision 2030, the Saudi Arabian Economic and Development Council highlighted on Tuesday achievements that cover the three main themes of vibrant society, a prosperous economy and an ambitious nation.

The council noted that access to emergency health services within 4 hours has improved from 36 per cent when Vision 2030 was first inaugurated to 87 per cent today. Better road management and enforcement has seen annual fatalities in traffic accidents drop to 13.5 deaths per 100,000, from 28.8 when reforms began.

The number of people participating in sports activities at least once a week has increased from 13 percent before the reforms to 19 percent in 2020.

It helped develop sectors related to quality of life, such as sports, entertainment, culture, tourism and others, Khalid Albaker, head of marketing and communications operations at the Quality of Life Program, told Arab News.

Long dependent on oil exports, Saudi Arabia’s economy is now branching out. (AFP)

It has also created employment opportunities and diverse sources of income and contributed to GDP (gross domestic product).

With regard to housing, the council noted that the number of homeowners has increased from 47 percent five years ago to 60 percent today as a result of easier housing assistance.

This is in parallel with increasing the supply of affordable housing units, implementing specialized programs in providing housing for disadvantaged companies, developing and improving the legislative and regulatory environment for the housing sector, and maximizing the impact of the sectors on general economics -Sammary, director of studies and research department Housing VRP 2030, told Arab News.

Separately, the number of heritage sites that can be visited in Saudi Arabia has increased from 241 in 2017 to 354 last year, creating new jobs in the tourism sector and contributing significantly to GDP, according to the council.

The number of heritage sites that can be visited in Saudi Arabia has increased from 241 in 2017 to 354 last year. (AFP)

To promote tourism, including religious pilgrimages to the Two Holy Mosques, the Kingdom has modernized travel documentation. An Umrah visa, which previously required 14 days to be processed, can now be obtained within 5 minutes, while the electronic tourist visa is just a few clicks away, according to the council.

During the same period, seven royal natural reserves were created to help conserve plant and animal species.

As part of its commitment to combating climate change, the Kingdom has encouraged the concept of a circular carbon economy, adopted by the G20, and expanded its solar, hydrogen and ammonia projects.

One of the main goals of Vision 2030 is economic diversification. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia hopes to receive 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. This comes along with Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives designed to increase vegetation, reduce carbon emissions and fight soil pollution and degradation.

On the financial front, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has doubled to approximately SR1.5 trillion in five years while foreign direct investment has increased from SR5.321 billion to SR17.625 billion.

To simplify foreign investment, Vision 2030 has developed the financial sector, adding the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) to emerging market indices MSCI and Standard & Poors Dow Jones.

non-oil GDP ratio increased from 55 percent in 2016 to 59 percent in 2020. (AFP)

With the creation of the Saudi Fintech Center, the Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange (Tadawul) has become one of the 10 largest financial markets worldwide, according to the Economic and Development Council.

The COVID-19 pandemic (coronavirus disease) has had a positive impact on the speed of adoption of modern solutions and technologies in various financial transactions, especially in financial payments, lending and financing services, Abdullah Al-Jaidan, a member of the National Committee for Information Technology and Communication in the Council of Saudi Chambers, told Arab News.

One of the main goals of Vision 2030 is economic diversification. Long dependent on oil exports, Saudi Arabia’s economy is now branching out. Its non-oil GDP ratio increased from 55 percent in 2016 to 59 percent in 2020. Non-oil revenues also increased from SR 166 billion in 2015 to SR 369 billion last year.

Saudi Arabia is now a competitive digital nation. It is ranked sixth among the G20 countries in the International Telecommunication Union’s Global Cyber ​​Security Index, expanding the link from 1.2 million homes in 2017 to 3.5 million by 2020.

Saudi innovation in digital payments would not have been possible without a visionary investment in the entire information and communication technology infrastructure, Ibrahim Al-Hudhaif, a business development specialist at Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al-Rajhi Holding Co., told Arab News .

Both residents and corporations in Saudi Arabia have benefited from well-established infrastructure. Most government transactions are done online, increasing service delivery and facilitating business transactions.

Through legislation created to protect their personal and professional rights, labor force participation among Saudi women increased from 19.4 percent in 2017 to 33.2 percent in 2020.

Ibrahim Al-Hudhaif

The five years since the start of Saudi Vision 2030 have also seen greater access to public institutions and progress in the fight against corruption.

The total money recovered from the public treasury after anti-corruption solutions amounted to SR 247 billion in the last three years, representing 20 percent of total non-oil revenues, in addition to the dozens of non-cash assets transferred to the finance ministry.

Labor force participation among Saudi women increased from 19.4 percent in 2017 to 33.2 percent in 2020. (AFP)

The council also said courts of law have become more effective and accessible and a culture of responsibility is being instilled within government and among citizens.

Vision 2030 planners want to increase public participation and private sector partnership in the next phase, with plans aimed at transforming the health sector among other ambitious goals.

As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has noted, much remains to be done on different fronts to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.