Arlene Foster faces the leadership challenge as dissatisfaction grows in the DUP





Arlene Fosters’s position as head of the DUP appeared to be hanging by a thread Tuesday night after at least three-quarters of the Assembly of Party members and a majority of its MPs signed a letter of no confidence in her. The Irish Times understands that the letter was signed by 23 of the 28 MLA parties. The party chairman, Lord Maurice Morrow, must convene a meeting of party officers within seven days if there is to be a leadership election. If elections are held, the leader will be voted on by the MLA parties and eight MPs. There has been growing dissatisfaction among DUP members over Ms Fosters’s leadership in recent months amid anger especially among the grassroots parties but also in the wider unionist and loyal community over issues involving the Northern Ireland Protocol and the DUP’s responsibility. ve for the creation of the border of the Irish Sea. A DUP source said dissatisfaction swept the party from the grassroots to the highest levels and it was time for a fresh start. On Tuesday, Ms Foster, who is also prime minister because of her position as leader of Northern Ireland’s largest party, rejected reports in the Belfast News Letter that DUP advisers were in open revolt against her leadership. . It was also reported that eight electoral organizations had written letters expressing their concern over her abstention from an Assembly vote last week on banning gay conversion therapy. Stories about leadership come from time to time, and it is one of those times, said Ms. Foster journalists. So get on with it and move on, because I have bigger things to do, including going through this Covid pandemic, including listening to the concerns of working-class communities … I will not go into a constant comment for these issues. Ms Foster said she had not received any letters from constituency associations, adding that it was important for us to take our eyes off and continue the work of overcoming the restrictions, to deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol. In a brief statement, the DUP said that while it realized it would from time to time have a public interest in party processes, these issues are, in the first place, issues for party members and we are unable to comment on further at this time. There has been growing dissatisfaction among DUP members for Ms. Fosters leadership. Concerns have been raised, particularly at the party bases, about its treatment of Brexit, and there is anger among the wider unionist and loyal community over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol and the Irish Sea Border. The Belfast News letter reported that several DUP constituency associations wrote letters expressing concern over its decision to abstain in a recent Assembly vote on a motion calling for a ban on gay conversion therapy that did not include a specific mentions of protections for religious practices.

