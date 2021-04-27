Exceptions to the national interest for certain travelers from China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa, the Schengen area, the United Kingdom and Ireland





On April 26, 2021, the Secretary of State made a determination of national interest in relation to the categories of passengers eligible for exemptions under Presidential Proclamations (PP) 9984, 9992 and 10143 in connection with the spread of COVID-19. As a result of this designation, together with the designation of national interest already established, travelers subject to these declarations, due to their presence in China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa, the Schengen area, the United Kingdom and Ireland, who are seeking to provide vital support for critical infrastructure; journalists; certain students and academics covered by exchange visitor programs may now qualify for a National Interest Exemption (NIE). Students and academics subject to these announcements due to their presence in China, Iran, Brazil or South Africa may qualify for an NIE only if their academic program begins on 1 August 2021 or later. Eligible travelers applying for or having a valid ESTA visa or authorization can travel to the United States by following the procedures below, even after PPS 9984, 9992 and 10143 remain in effect. Students with valid F-1 and M-1 visas intending to start or continue an academic program starting August 1, 2021 or later do not need to contact an embassy or consulate to request an individual NIE to travel. They may enter the United States no earlier than 30 days prior to the commencement of their academic studies. Students seeking to apply for new F-1 or M-1 visas should check the status of visa services at the nearest embassy or consulate; those applicants who turn out to be otherwise eligible for an F-1 or M-1 visa will automatically be considered for an NIE to travel. Travelers in the categories described above, who have a valid visa in the appropriate class or who have a valid ESTA authorization to travel under the Visa Waiver Program and seek to travel for purposes in accordance with the ESTA authorization, should contact the embassy or the nearest U.S. consulate before traveling if they believe they may qualify for a National Interest Exemption. If an Exception of National Interest is approved, they can travel either with a valid visa or with ESTA authorization, as appropriate. The State Department also continues to provide NIEs to eligible travelers seeking to enter the United States for purposes related to humanitarian travel, public health response, and national security. These travelers and others who believe their trip is in the national interest of the United States should also review the website of the nearest US embassy or consulate for instructions on how to contact them. As with all NIEs for eligible travelers seeking to enter the United States under a Presidential Proclamation, the Secretary of State may review the definition of national interest if circumstances so require.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos