International
Iran’s nuclear talks resume in Vienna amid new complications
High-level talks are set to resume on Tuesday with world powers in Vienna focused on the United States’ return to the nuclear deal with Iran.
The talks would be the first session since comments emerged from the Iranian foreign minister claiming that Russia once tried to withdraw the treaty.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has so far refused to comment on remarks made by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a seven-hour interview with a think tank linked to the Iranian presidency over the weekend.
Russia’s top envoy to the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, has been one of the most optimistic about the possibility of Tehran and Washington reaching an agreement on terms for the United States to rejoin the agreement of the year. 2015, also did not mention the allegations before the meetings, saying in a tweet only that “participants will continue negotiations on the restoration of the nuclear deal”.
Ulyanov is joining representatives from China, Germany, France and Britain to the other parties to the agreement, known as the Joint General Action Plan, or JCPOA, for talks led by the European Union.
“The participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA,” the EU delegation said before the talks.
The United States is not at the table because it unilaterally withdrew from the 2018 deal under then-President Donald Trump, who reinstated and increased US sanctions in a campaign of “maximum pressure” to try and force Iran to renegotiate. pact with more concessions. President Joe Biden wants to rejoin the deal, however, and has a U.S. delegation in Vienna taking part in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from other world powers acting as mediators.
The deal promises Iran economic stimulus in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. The reinstatement of US sanctions has left the country’s economy in turmoil, and Tehran has responded by steadily increasing its breaches of the deal’s restrictions, such as increasing the purity of the uranium it enriches and its reserves, in an effort so far to unsuccessful to put pressure on other countries to provide relief.
The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the signing of the nuclear deal.
Comments from Zarif, who himself helped negotiate the original 2015 nuclear deal, have the potential to complicate the Vienna talks, which are currently focused on how the US will reinstate its sanctions and which and how Iran will return to compliance.
In the interview, reviewed by the Associated Press, Zarif described Russia as wanting to suspend the nuclear deal before it struck under the Obama administration in 2015, suggesting that Moscow wanted to keep Iran at odds with the West.
Iran’s foreign ministry has called the registration leak “illegal,” but has not denied its authenticity.
Talks in Vienna began in early April and there have been several rounds of high-level discussions, with expert groups working on proposals on how to resolve issues related to US sanctions and Iranian compliance, as well as the “possible ranking” of US return. .
The comments from Zarif are just the last complication that diplomats have to deal with.
Among other things, an attack allegedly carried out by Israel recently hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, causing unknown damage.
Tehran retaliated by starting to enrich a small amount of uranium to 60% purity, its highest level ever.
By David Rising / AP
