News in Australia live: Health officials say hotel quarantine is appropriate for the purpose; Port Arthur Massacre Commemorated | News from Australia

























19:15 World Health Organization released its latest epidemiological update overnight, and it does in terms of reading. He says globally, new Covid-19 cases rose for the ninth week in a row, with nearly 5.7 million new cases reported in the past week surpassing previous peaks. The number of new deaths increased for the sixth consecutive week, with over 87,000 new deaths reported. The report said:

While a number of countries in the region are reporting upward trends, India accounts for the vast majority of cases from this regional trend and 38% of global cases reported last week. Similarly, all but two regions, Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean, reported declining new deaths this week. the highest number of new cases were reported from India (2,172,063 new cases; 52% increase), USA (406,001 new cases; 15% decrease), Brazil (404,623 new cases; 12% decrease), Turkey (378,771 new cases; 9% decrease) and France (211,674 new cases; 9% decrease). The evolution of the virus is expected and the more the virus circulates, the more likely it is to mutate, the report says.





















19:13 Chief Executive Officer of Crown Resorts, former Howard-era minister Helen Coonan, has responded to Victorian casino regulator hitting the company with a $ 1 million fine for failing to properly control dwarf operators yesterday. You may recall that in February an investigation in NSW found that ship operators bringing high wheels to the Crowns Melbourne and Perth casinos were linked to organized crime. In a statement to ASX, Coonan said:

Crown continues to engage with the VCGLR and the Victorian Government regarding its reform agenda. These reforms and changes in our business aim to provide the highest standards of governance and compliance as we restore public and regulatory confidence in our operations. As part of this reform agenda, Crown has already stopped treating all junket operators.





















19:10 As mentioned earlier in the blog, chief medical professor Paul Kelly appeared before the Covid committee hearing last night, saying while the hotel quarantine could be improved, the system was nevertheless fit for purpose and he was unaware of any plan to create new purpose-built equipment, despite assessments by the president of the Australian Medical Association that the system may be needed by at least the end of next year. He was also questioned about over-the-air transmission, which has been a hot topic following the outbreak of hotel quarantine in Western Australia. Kelly told the committee;

There is no doubt, and there has never been a question, right throughout this pandemic that aerosols play a role in transmitting this virus. This was especially the case indoors when many people were positive for the virus and in places with inadequate ventilation, such as some hotel quarantine facilities. But, Kelly said, it was not the main form of transmission.

The idea that the Commonwealth government is all denying that aerosols are important is ridiculous and false. You can read our explanation of aerosol spread and why it becomes a topic of discussion again here:





















19:08 Queensland reports no local Covid cases but nine in the hotel quarantine





















19:02 Victorian off-duty police were suspended after the chase





















19:00





















18:40 The continuing deaths of blacks in custody are a national crisis that requires urgent action, Green Senator Lidia Thorpe said after confirming the deaths in Victoria and NSW. Seven Indigenous people have died in custody across Australia in the last two months. Four of the deaths were in NSW prisons. A local man died at Port Phillip Jail in west Melbournes on Monday evening, Corrections Victoria said. It is believed he suffered a medical episode. A smoking ceremony was being arranged. Separately, NSW authorities confirmed that a 37-year-old man was found dead in his cell at the Cessnock Correctional Center on Tuesday morning. Two other people dead. More suffering and more pain, said Thorpe, a Gunnai Gunditjmara woman DjabWurrung. You can read the full report below:





















18:38 Man dies during arrest in Victoria





















18:33 An environmental consultant holding interest in a property that made more than $ 40 million by selling conservation compensation to governments is part of a consortium that has made tens of millions of dollars more, Guardian Australia may reveal. Steven House is a former director of Eco Logical Australia, a firm that advised governments on major projects in western Sydney. He is also a director of Meridolum No. 1, a company that Guardian Australia found to have made more than $ 40 million selling compensation for infrastructure projects that Eco Logical, which hired two Meridolums directors, offered compensation advice. The directors denied any suggestion of wrongdoing or conflict of interest and said they had made the appropriate statements. You can read the full report below:





















18:24 Victoria does not register local cases of Covid







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos