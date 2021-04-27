International
The Saudi Crown Prince sees the sale of new shares in Aramco within two years
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince says kingdom is in talks to sell stake in state oil giantSaudi Aramco to a “leading global energy company” while predicting a responsive economy after the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kingdom is looking at potential sales – which could be worth around $ 19 billion – as a way to block customer demand for the country’s crude oil, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in a rare interview on a channel Saudi television late Tuesday. While providing some details on which company is involved in the talks, he said the sale could take place in the next two years.
“I do not want to make any promises regarding the finalization of the agreements, but there are discussions going on right now about a 1% purchase by one of the world’s leading energy companies,” said Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler. “This agreement could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides.”
The Crown Prince is increasingly relying on Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, to help fund his plan to transform and diversify the Saudi economy – an initiative called Vision 2030. This effort has been met with setbacks in recent years, with investors deceived by the kingdom internal political blow and the assassination of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and then with the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
Why Saudi Aramco’s IPO Record Was Not a Common Deal: Quick Get
An initial public offering of 2019 at Aramco raised nearly $ 30 billion that was transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. The proceeds were intended to support investment to help divert the larger Arab economy from reliance on oil sales. Since then, Aramco has also taken on debt and started selling some of its non-core assets in order to raise money to finance a $ 75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the state.
Struck by the coronavirus pandemic, the kingdom last year saw its economy shrink at most in more than three decades, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund. But the outlook has since improved. The country’s budget deficit is projected to be 4% of gross domestic product by the end of this year, narrower than last year’s 12% gap.
Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the start of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed said the country’s unemployment rate will fall below 11% this year as the kingdom’s economy goes through a “V-shaped” recovery.
“Unemployment will fall to less than 11% this year, then it will reach about 10%, then 7% in 2030,” he said in an interview with Rotana Khalejia television station.
Unemployment among Saudi nationals fell to 12.6% at the end of last year, after peaking at 14.9% in the quarter ending in September.
Prince Mohammed also touched on delicate ties with the US, where President Joe Biden’s administration has said it wants to rebalance a relationship that was an important part of former President Donald Trump’s Eastern strategy.
‘Neighboring Country’
“There will never be a 100% agreement between the two countries,” Prince Mohammed said. “Between the various White House administrations, the margin difference can be increased or decreased, but we agree with the Biden administration” about 90% of the time, “he added.
Asked about the kingdom’s regional rival, Iran, the crown prince softened his tone from previous statements, saying Saudi Arabia was working to resolve its differences with the Islamic Republic.
“In the end Iran is a neighboring country,” he said, adding that the kingdom wanted Iran to move forward but took into account its nuclear program and support for regional militias.
“We are working today with our partners in the region to find solutions to these issues and us HOPE to overcome them and have a good and positive relationship with them, “he said.
Throughout the 90-minute interview, Prince Mohammed also said:
- Some of the government shares in Aramco could be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIF
- The decision to increase the value added tax to 15% last year “will be temporary from one to five years maximum, with a targeted VAT of 5% to 10%
- The Kingdom has no plans to impose an income tax
