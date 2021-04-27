Bihar has no tanks to provide daily liquid oxygen quota: Govt at HC | Patna News





PATNA: The state government admitted Tuesday before Supreme Court Patna that it was not even able to provide the Centers’ daily quota of 194 metric tons of liquid oxygen due to the lack of cryogenic tanks.

A high court division bench, while hearing a pile of three PILs in the Covid-19 crisis in the state, led the government to first take steps to provide the entire daily liquid oxygen quota to help patients undergoing treatment against the virus in hospitals.

The state government is currently procuring 60 to 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen daily from various industrial plants outside Bihar.

The Supreme Court also learned about the oxygen crisis in hospitals when the director of IGIMS himself had complained of severe oxygen crisis at his hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The director of IGIMS was one of nine initial complainants who wrote to the Supreme Court via its special email address, [email protected], regarding the oxygen crisis, urging the court to resolve the matter as soon as possible. possible.

The email was issued by the high court on Monday to ordinary people to inform its administration if anyone is denied admission to hospitals due to oxygen crisis or other issues so that the authorities in question can be approached to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, seeing the dire situation of Covid-19 in the state, the high court decided to hear the PIL every day so that the state is directed to take immediate steps to address the crisis.

He once again directed the state to increase the daily rate of RT-PCR testing. He also asked why RT-PCR test reports were coming after four to five days of sample collection. The court also expressed surprise at the submission of states requesting less time to submit the RT-PCR report if the sample is positive while the reports of those tested negatively need more time to arrive.

The court noted that no single bed dedicated to Covid-19 patients was raised between 22 and 27 April in Bihar, indicating that much work needs to be done by the state government to increase facilities, including IGIMS and PMCH in Patna.

Furthermore, the jewelery led the state orally to explore the possibility of transforming private hospitals, which have only limited beds for Covid patients, into an environment dedicated to people fighting the virus.

The Supreme Court also asked the state to answer how patients in isolation at home could be provided with oxygen when requested.

Stoli directed the state to take tough measures against any black trader or collector of medical oxygen or medicine.

He also directed the government to seek the Medical Service and Protection of Persons (Change) Act of Spring, 2014 against those who attack or harass doctors or paramedics in the midst of this crisis situation.

Meanwhile, the court was informed of the formation of a central government committee consisting of two heads of AIIMS-Patna departments and a regional officer appointed by the director to monitor the Covid-19 situation in Bihar and provide all necessary assistance.

Additional Attorney General KN Singh represented the Center while Senior High Court attorney Ranjit Kumar, along with Additional Attorney General Anjani Kumar, appeared for the state. Binay Kumar Pandey represented AIIMS-Patna while Sumeet Kumar Singh appeared for one of the three applicants. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

