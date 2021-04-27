Covid Second Wave: Haryana is getting 400 new patients every hour, losing 2 | News from Chandigarh





Chandigarh: Every hour for the past seven days, Haryana is receiving 400 new cases of Covid-19 and is losing more than two patients.

Half of its total cases and a quarter of its deaths are from the three districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat. On Tuesday, Gurgaon passed 1 loop infections, which is a quarter of the case states. On April 21, the state had 3,81,247 Covid-19 cases, which totaled 4,47,754 through April 27, a jump of 66,507 in seven days with an average of 9,501 per day and 396 per hour.

The death toll in the states rose from 3,528 to 3,926 in the same week, to 398 deaths in just seven days, an average of 57 per day and 2-plus every hour. The hardest hit districts (Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat) are in the national capital region (NCR) and have more than 2 loop cases, which is half of the counted states. Their 1,067 deaths are also a quarter of the states figures. Gurgaon leads with 1.10 lakh cases.

Haryana cases and deaths: last 7 days

Dita | Rastet | Deaths asset

27 April | 11,931 | 84 | 84,129

26 April | 11,504 | 75 | 79,466

April 25 | 10,985 | 64 | 74,248

April 24 | 10,491 | 60 | 69,384

23 April | 11,854 | 60 | 64,057

April 22 | 9,742 | 55 | 58,597

21 April | 9,623 | 45 | 55,422

Source | Department of State Health

cases

The last 7 days 66,507

Daily average | 9,501

Average per hour 396

Dead

The last 7 days 398

Daily average | 57

Average per hour 2.37

The worst hit districts have 50% of total cases, 1/4 deaths

Dist | Rastet | Dead

Gurgaon | 1,10,537 | 446

Faridabad | 68,169 | 495

Sonipat | 26,446 | 126

Total | 2,05,152 * | 1,067 **

* Total states: 4,47,754

** Total deaths of states: 3,926

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos