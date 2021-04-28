EU female leader says she was left standing in a meeting while her counterparts sat ‘because I’m a woman’





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was initially left without a seat at a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on April 6th. YouTube / your program Senior EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel met with the Turkish president on April 6th.

The video showed Michel and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in gilded chairs while von der Leyen remained standing.

On Monday, von der Leyen told EU lawmakers that sexism was to blame and that she “felt hurt”.

See more stories on the Insider business page. The head of the executive wing of the European Union has said the difficult episode in which she was left standing while her two male counterparts were sitting was the result of sexism. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo .an in Ankara, Turkey, on 6 April. Video from the meeting at the Turkish presidential palace showed the trio arriving in a room where Erdogan and Michel took the two main armchairs, leaving von der Leyen standing without a seat. Von der Leyen can be heard clearing his throat, raising his arm, and then sitting on a sofa a little away from the two men. Speaking in the European Parliament on Monday, von der Leyen suggested sexism was to blame. “I can not find any excuse for the way I was treated, so I have to conclude that this happened because I am a woman,” she said. according to Reuters. “I felt hurt and I just felt like a woman and like a European.” She added: “It shows how far we have to go before women are treated as equals. Always and everywhere.” At the time, EU lawmakers expressed outrage and said the scene was a clear example of disrespect. Iratxe Garcia Perez, Member of the European Parliament from Spain, cicerone was “embarrassing”, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he was “very sorry for the humiliation that von der Leyen had to suffer”. according to The Guardian. Draghi and others blamed Turkey for the situation. Von der Leyen. Thierry Monasse / Getty Images Turkey, however, refused to take the blame, saying it was following EU protocol placing Michel and Erdogan in the seats. The story goes on “The protocol in the presidency met the requirements of the EU side,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu said on April 8, according to BBC. “In other words, the seating arrangement was created to meet their requirements and suggestions.” IN a Facebook post the day after the meeting, Michel said the wording of the EU requirements for its fulfillment had contributed to the awkwardness. “The strict interpretation of the protocol rules by the Turkish authorities gave a worrying situation: the differentiated – even inferior – treatment accorded to the President of the European Commission,” he said. At that time, an EU representative i tha Euronews reporter Shona Murray said von der Leyen “preferred” to give Michel the seat, but added: “The president should have sat in exactly the same way” as the two men. Read the original article at Business Insider







