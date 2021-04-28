International
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffes despair as Raab overcomes the Commons debate
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband has said the British-Iranian dual citizen currently facing a new prison in Iran feels hopeless during an urgent debate over her situation.
Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe followed the proceedings of the House of Commons from the Middle East, but said there was nothing to give hope for, according to her husband Richard Ratcliffe.
She also asked why Secretary of State Dominic Raab did not personally participate in the debate, but instead sent department minister James Cleverly.
This comes after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was given a new one-year prison sentence and a one-year travel ban to Iran on Monday, on new charges of spreading anti-regime propaganda.
She had already served five years in prison after being arrested on charges related to national security crimes.
Mr Ratcliffe told the PA news agency: She looked up the urgent question in the link (on the website).
What he noticed was that Dominic Raab had not come to answer for the Government, a new minister had been sent.
It was like, Listen, we’ve had seven of these – isn’t it worth it for the secretary of state to come together to respond and explain government policy?
I think she felt that she had not really said anything that gave grounds for hope.
Mr Cleverly, the Foreign Office Secretary, told MPs on Tuesday that the UK would not accept dual nationals being used as influence by diplomats.
Britain owes Iran up to $ 400 million for failing to deliver tanks in 1979, with shipments banned due to the Islamic Revolution.
Workers Tulip Siddic, who is Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffes MP, told the Commons that she has not seen any evidence that Boris Johnson is actively trying to secure the release of her constituents.
At the heart of this tragic issue is the prime minister the horrific failure to free my voter and come out for him and his devastating mistake in 2017 when he was secretary of state – when he revealed his complete ignorance of this tragic issue and put on too much damage so Nazanins, she said.
The Prime Minister did not even arrange for UK officials to attend the last Nazanins court hearing, which could have ensured that she received a free and fair trial. He has not yet forced his government to pay the $ 400 million debt we owe to Iran.
We MPs can be many things, but we were not naive. We cannot deny the fact that Nazan was given a new sentence a week after the IMF debt hearing was delayed.
Mr Cleverly told Ms Siddic during the urgent question: “Her anger and frustration are badly directed because Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British dual nationals held in arbitrary detention are being held by Iran.” It’s over them.
Mr Ratcliffe accused the ministers of enabling the abuse his wife has suffered in Iran due to a reluctance to do everything they think Iran would not want.
In an abuse context, if you are not ready to challenge the abuse, you are enabling the abuse, he told the PA news agency. There is no ambiguity. It does not matter what kind of abuse we were talking about.
Either you say it is not acceptable – and you show it is not acceptable – or you allow it to become normal.
