



Spain intends to reopen to overseas holidaymakers from June under the Covid digital health certificate scheme, the country’s tourism secretary of state has said. Fernando Valds said at the World Tourism and Travel Council Summit in Mexico on Tuesday that the program under which tourists can indicate they have been vaccinated, tested negatively or recently recovered from the virus – would be fundamental to offering travelers sure. Valds said Spain would participate in a digital certificate pilot scheme in May and would be ready to receive visitors in June. He said the new scheme and the extension of Spanish vaccines represented a money and a money compared to the situation last year, but stressed that the certificates were not a magic wand. What they offered, he said, at comments reported by the Spanish news agency Europa Press, was a degree of security because they would allow tourists to travel if they had been vaccinated, if they had tested negative despite having no stroke, or if they had already been cured by Covid. Spain, which depends on tourism for about 12% of its GDP, is in the fourth wave of the pandemic. So far, the coronavirus has infected 3,496,134 people in the country and claimed 77,855 lives. Efforts to vaccinate Spain’s population of about 47 million people are underway, with 14,994,667 doses of the vaccine administered, and 4,020,945 people already receiving both doses. The country’s Socialist-led coalition government has said it intends to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of the summer. The news of the planned reopening came as it emerged that talks on the mechanics of road reopening between the UK and the European Union during the summer holidays would open with Brussels within days. Officials in Whitehall are working on a proposal for mutual recognition of Covid passports, which will contain information on vaccines administered to the holder and the final test results. Earlier this month, Boris Johnson said he was hopeful of resuming international travel on May 17th. EU countries with large tourism sectors are pushing for the European Commission to coordinate with London.

