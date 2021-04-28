Asia’s development to recover strongly, but COVID-19 risks remain – ADB





MANILA (Reuters) – The development of Asia’s economic response this year could be stronger than expected, the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday, backed by expectations of a sustainable global vaccine recovery and progress. Photography Photography: Central Business District (CBD) buildings seen illuminated overnight in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang But the Manila-based lender was quick to warn that the risks to its forecasts were more skewed to hurt because new outbreaks and delays in vaccine proliferation could prolong mobility disruptions and block regional economic activity. Emerging Asia, which groups 45 countries in Asia-Pacific, is projected to grow 7.3% by 2021, the ADB said in its Asian Development Report, stronger than its previous estimate of 6.8% and following a contraction of 0.2 % last year. For 2022, the region is projected to grow 5.3%. Growth is gaining momentum across developing Asia, but renewed outbreaks of COVID-19 show the pandemic is still a threat, ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada said in the report. Geopolitical tensions, political unrest, production stagnation, financial unrest and the impressive long-term effects of learning losses from school closures due to the pandemic also threaten recovery, Sawada told a special conference. Asia accounts for more than 16% of the global case load with 147.9 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters list. With more than 319,000 deaths, the region accounts for 9.8% of COVID-19 global taxes. As some economies continue to struggle to contain the virus and its new variants, ADB said the recovery would be uneven. China’s economic growth from a pandemic-induced decline is projected to be strongest this year, with the first growth at 8.1%, driven by strong domestic demand and exports, before moderating to 5.5% in 2022, ADB said . By regions, South Asia will record the fastest economic recovery this year, with the ADB forecasting 9.5% expansion following a 6.0% contraction in 2020, spurred by India’s economic recovery. Even after the coronavirus crisis in India remained bleak, Sawada said the forecast of 11.0% ADB growth for the South Asian country this year, which follows an 8.0% decline in 2020, is achievable at this stage. India’s vaccine spread is going well, Sawada said its decision to vaccinate 300 million by August and achieve herd immunity by 2022. India leads the world in the average daily number of new infections reported, accounting for one in every 3 infections reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters account. Southeast Asia 2021 growth forecast was cut to 4.4% from a previous estimate of 5.5%, dragged on by a projected 9.8% drop in Myanmar’s economic output, which was hit hard by protests, strikes and sanctions following a military coup on 1 February. Reducing food price pressures should slow inflation to 2.3% this year, from 2.8% last year, but is projected to accelerate to 2.7% in 2022. GDP GROWTH 2019 2020 2021 2021 2021 2022 April September December April Central 4.9 -1.9 3.4 3.9 3.8 4.0 Asia East Asia 5.3 1.8 7.4 7.0 7.0 5.1 China 6.0 2.3 8.1 7.7 7.7 5.5 South Asia 4.2 -6.0 9.5 7.1 7.2 6.6 India 4.0 -8.0 11.0 8.0 8.0 7.0 Southeast Asia 4.4 -4.0 4.4 5.5 5.2 5.1 Indonesia 5.0 -2.1 4.5 5.3 4.5 5.0 Malaysia 4.3 -5.6 6.0 6.5 7.0 5.7 Myanmar 6.8 3.3 -9.8 6.0 n / a / a Philippines 6.1 -9.6 4.5 6.5 6.5 5.5 Singapore 1.3 -5.4 6.0 4.5 5.1 4.1 Thailand 2.3 -6.1 3.0 4.5 4.0 4.5 Vietnam 7.0 2.9 6.7 6.3 6.1 7.0 Pacific 4.3 -5.8 1.4 1.3 1.3 3.8 Development of 5.0 -0.2 7.3 6.8 6.8 5.3 Asia inflation 2019 2020 2021 2021 2021 2022 April September December April Central 7.2 7.5 6.8 6.6 6.5 6.3 Asia East Asia 2.6 2.2 1.5 1.7 1.2 2.2 China 2.9 2.5 1.5 1.8 1.2 2.3 South Asia 5.0 6.5 5.5 4.5 4.5 5.1 India 4.8 6.2 5.2 4.0 4.0 4.8 Southeast Asia 2.1 1.2 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.4 Indonesia 2.8 2.0 2.4 2.8 2.4 2.8 Malaysia 0.7 -1.1 1.8 2.0 2.0 2.0 Myanmar 8.6 5.7 6.2 6.0 n / a / a Philippines 2.5 2.6 4.1 2.6 2.6 3.5 Singapore 0.6 -0.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.2 Thailand 0.7 -0.8 1.1 0.8 0.9 1.0 Vietnam 2.8 3.2 3.8 3.5 3.5 4.0 Pacific 3.0 3.3 3.7 3.1 3.0 3.9 Development of 2.9 2.8 2.3 2.3 1.9 2.7 Asia Reporting by Karen Lema; Edited by Jacqueline Wong

