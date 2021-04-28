Olympic uniform supplier disputes concerns over Xinjiang cotton





Chinese sports retailer Anta is continuing to use Xinjiang cotton, opposing international monitoring of forced labor in the Xinjiang cotton industry as the Chinese government denies allegations of human rights violations there. Why it matters: Anta is the official supplier of the Olympic uniform and refuses to say whether it uses Xinjiang cotton in them. Its products have not been directly related to forced labor. Because of the obscurity of supply chains in China and the secrecy surrounding forced labor factories, it is very difficult to determine which products are contaminated. But if they are, it further signals that China’s leaders intend to host the 2022 Winter Olympics on their own terms. Context: The Chinese government has implemented a campaign of forced assimilation and genocide in its northwestern Xinjiang region, placing more than 1 million Uighurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in mass internment camps and recruiting prisoners to work in factories and agricultural products. The cotton and textile industries in Xinjiang are particularly affected. Most of China’s cotton comes from Xinjiang; and since Chinese factories are deeply integrated with global supply chains, including multiple multinational companies Nike, Asics, H&M, and Apples have found themselves facing forced labor reports in their supply chains. Details: In October 2019, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Anta would supply uniforms, shoes and equipment for the Tokyo Olympics, the Beijing Olympics and several other events becoming the first Chinese company to supply sportswear to members and staff and IOC. That same month, Anta announced it had also become the first Chinese company to join the Best Cotton Initiative (BCI), an international cotton oversight organization with operations in Xinjiang.

In 2020, BCI announced that it was discontinuing operations in Xinjiang because it could not engage ethically there. After the Chinese state media criticized the actions of BCI in March 2021, Anta announced would be withdrawn from the organization.

Amid a recent backlash from Chinese society consumers against foreign companies that had publicly denied using Xinjiang cotton, Anta said he used Xinjiang cotton and would continue to do so. What they are saying: “We have always bought and used cotton made in China, including Xinjiang cotton, and in the future we will continue to do so, Anta said in a statement in late March. Anta did not respond to numerous email requests for comments and did not respond when asked if they use Xinjiang cotton in Olympic uniforms.

An IOC spokesman told Axios, “For our uniforms in Tokyo, no cotton was used and we have worked closely with Anta to monitor conditions in the factories that produce our goods. The IOC is committed to continuing its care efforts. right with Anta. “ Wallpapers: Anta, founded in 1991, has become one of China’s leading sports vendors in recent years through a series of smart moves. He entered the NBA by signing stars Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward, among others, to sign deals.

He also bought Japanese ski brand Descente (2016), South Korean outdoor brand Kolon Sport (2017) and Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports (2019), helping it expand globally without having to introduce customers to foreign to a relatively unknown Chinese brand. Game status: Since last month, Anta stock has risen 21% as Chinese consumers angrily flee brands like Nike and Adidas for their refusal to use Xinjiang cotton. Anta has used nationalism as a marketing strategy for years, so doubling the cotton controversy by withdrawing from BCI was equal to the course as they continued to try to eat the market share of competitors. Large view: By igniting nationalism and harnessing the power of its massive consumer markets to punish companies that uphold basic human rights and reward those who instead support the party’s bottom lines, the Chinese Communist Party has created an unprecedented challenge to its global norms human rights. Beijing has clearly communicated the economic costs it will impose on any country or company that takes a stand against China’s hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Go deeper: The United States has the tools to combat forced Uyghur labor

