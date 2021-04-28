Tamil Nadu: Patients complain that hospitals return them without mentioning beds | Chennai News





Almost all 70 beds, 24 ICU beds and 11 hospital ventilators were full. Some other hospitals reported more than 90% utilization CHENNAI: An 81-year-old man spent an entire day outside a private hospital in Chennai as paramedics administered oxygen and closely monitored his vital parameters in an ambulance that drove him all the way from Vellore.

The patient first reported to emergency department of a private hospital in Vellore with complaints of worries and concerns. Doctors asked the family to relocate him after he tested Covid-positive on Sunday night. They said they no longer had isolation beds and that he could not be sent to a normal neighborhood. We were asked to be released immediately.

Every private hospital I called said they were full. We arrived in Chennai from 9.30am on Monday. My father spent the whole day in the ambulance. He was wheeled in at 18:00, the patients’ son told TOI.

Patients say that the state website only has details on private hospital beds and even this is not updated periodically. Across TN, patients complained that admission was increasingly difficult, especially in the private sector as well hospital or you do not have suitable beds or ventilators for critically ill patients.

In Chennai, nearly 84% of the beds in the five Covid government hospitals were full, with some private hospitals reporting an occupancy rate of 100% or more. We can not add more beds because they do not treat patients.

We need doctors and nurses to care for patients. Most are already overloaded, said Dr S Suresh, who heads VHS Hospitals in Chennai. Almost all 70 beds, 24 ICU beds and 11 hospital ventilators were full. Some other hospitals reported more than 90% utilization.

On average, a nurse cares for 15 patients in a ward, about 8 patients who are in oxygen beds, and four who are in the ICU at government hospitals. In addition, most of these wards have practitioners and PG medical students.

We have closed OP wards, we have asked doctors to attend only in emergencies. Our ward is still among the busiest, said the director of medical education Dr R Narayanababu. However, we do not exclude patients seeking hospitalization.

When ESI Hospital at Coimbatore said all 680 beds were occupied, CMCH expanded its isolation ward from 865 beds to 1,045 beds. On Tuesday, 523 were occupied. Across the state, bed occupancy has increased in almost all private hospitals.

IN Trichy, a 70-year-old man returned from a private hospital. He had an oxygen saturation level of 70. We took him to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Memorial Hospital, but it was too late, said a family member. Hospital Dean Dr K Vanitha said 530 of the 684 beds were occupied on Tuesday. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

