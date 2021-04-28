Hungary Transfers 11 Universities to Foundations Led by Orban Allies





Hungary’s parliament voted on Tuesday to transfer control of 11 state universities, along with billions of euros in state-linked assets, to quasi-public foundations run by close allies of the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orban. Critics immediately denounced the move as a government handover of public education and an extensive public property network including real estate and shares in Hungarian companies to Orban and his supporters. According to provision that passed last Tuesday, the foundations will ensure the realization of vital public goals by managing the universities more efficiently, regardless of who is in power. But going forward, any change in the rules governing the foundations will require a two-thirds majority in Parliament. Practically speaking, this means that any attempt to come into play with the new oversight system will require the same level of political support as the amendment of the Constitution.

The top bar for future changes, said Minister of Innovation and Technology Laszlo Palkovics in an interview with Index.hu, was chosen in the interest of financial and legal stability. Critics say the transfer will allow Mr Orban and his allies to retain significant influence indefinitely even if he is voted out of office for universities that have been academically independent. With Hungarians previously split in opposition setting up a unified campaign against Mr Orban in next year’s elections, he faces the most significant challenge in more than a decade. Kim Lane Scheppele, a professor of international affairs at Princeton University, noted that the initial members of the foundation are appointed by Mr. Orbans’s government. When openings arise, successive members are appointed by this board, she said. In fact, these are endlessly renewing Orban regimes. The installation of allies at the head of these foundations, added Balint Magyar, a sociologist who has twice served as minister of education, means that the autonomy of teaching and research staff is not ensured. Such concerns are not unfounded, as Mr Orbans’s government has long waged a cultural war against liberal values ​​to advance Nativist policies in the Hungarian economy, education and culture. Allegations that Mr Orban has eroded the rule of law and democratic values ​​have put him on a collision course with the European Union, one of the few significant controls of his power.

But in late 2020, Hungary and Poland effectively challenged the bloc’s efforts to tie billions of EU aid to countries that adhere to the rule of law. After months of tense negotiations, which required unanimity from EU national leaders, a compromise was reached to limit EU oversight on issues directly related to the blocs’ financial interests. Within days, Mr. The ruling Orbans coalition adopted a number of comprehensive measures to restrict gay rights and make it more difficult to monitor how the government spends public funds. Characteristics of higher education visibly in the government proposal on how it plans to use a large amount of subsidies expected through the EU coronavirus recovery fund. According to Bloomberg, Hungary has asked the EU to channel one-fifth of the grants it is entitled to receive under the blocks of 800 billion recovery funds for the modernization of universities. The framework created on Tuesday, said Prof. Scheppele, removes all transparency from the way EU funds are spent and any assets that go to these foundations go from public books outside the scope of the state audit office, beyond the possibilities of freedom of request for information, and from all public responsibilities. An opposition lawmaker, Akos Hadhazy, likened the Tuesday movement to the controversial period during Hungary’s democratic transition in the late 1980s and early 1990s when members of Hungary’s communist elite secured access to the state’s major assets. He may not be preparing to lose next year ‘s election, Mr Hadhazy told Mr Orban, but that would be enough in terms of a Plan B.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos