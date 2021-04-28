Covid-19 coronavirus: Fiji fears a coronavirus ‘tsunami’ after Indian version found





THE WORLD 28 April, 2021 12:23 AM 3 minutes to read

Red Cross volunteer Taraivini Kabuta shares information about the Covid-19 broadcast with a family in Uciwai Settlement, Nadi. Photo / Fiji Red Cross

Fijian health officials are preparing for a “tsunami” of cases after the Indian version has been confirmed in the country. Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services James Fong said the situation in India showed that the threat posed by the species cannot be underestimated. “We can not let that nightmare happen in Fiji,” Fong said in a televised speech. You need to download careFIJI and keep it turned on whenever you are outside your home. If you are one of the more than 600,000 Fiji with a smartphone, there is no excuse not to download it.#FijiNews # EkipiFiji # Fijian Government # Fiji #digitalFIJI pic.twitter.com/utNPzda1nf – Fijian Government (@FijianGovt) April 27, 2021 “We still have time to stop it from happening, but a single wrong step will bring the same Covid tsunami that our friends in India, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States are enduring.” A community outbreak in the country’s capital and surrounding areas has caused a two-week blockade. The pile started when a soldier contracted the virus in a quarantine facility and transmitted it to his wife, who was then exposed to people at a funeral. So far there are 24 cases broadcast locally in Fiji and 18 cases of border quarantine. Since March 2020, Fiji has registered 109 Covid-19 cases and two deaths. Attempts to limit the spread of variant B. 1.617, which originates in India, have not been sufficient to prevent its detection in at least 10 other countries, including Britain and the US. As soon as we embrace the role we should all play in stopping the spread; as soon as we all adhere to good habits, such as wearing a mask and good hand hygiene, physical distancing; and more time we all spend at home; the sooner Fiji will triumph over this virus again. pic.twitter.com/bDy9dhSdGs – Fijian Government (@FijianGovt) April 26, 2021 In light of this recent outbreak, Fiji officials have now issued a “stop shaking hands” warning to locals. “Stop shaking hands, touching and embracing,” the Fijian government wrote on its official Facebook page this morning. Stop shaking hands, touching and hugging. Stop sharing ballots and taxis. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, several times a day. pic.twitter.com/RnizoScrdP – Fijian Government (@FijianGovt) April 26, 2021 “Our greatest hope is in the hands of every Fijian – please, for the fate of our country and those we love, do what we have instructed you to do. “Do not let this opportunity go to waste.” – Additional reporting, News.com.au







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos