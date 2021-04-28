New study uses satellite data to track industrial fishing activities off Africa coast – ScienceDaily





African waters have contributed to the global supply of fish for years, with three of the four most productive marine ecosystems in the world near the continent. The Exclusive Economic Zones of African Countries (EECs) contributed over 6 million tonnes of fish to the world’s food supply, supporting food security and livelihoods on the continent, while generating $ 15 billion in Africa’s gross domestic product in 2011. Each country sovereign has an EEZ, an ocean area adjacent to their shores in which they have special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources.

Industrial fleets from countries around the world have been increasingly fishing in African waters, but with climate change and increasing pollution threatening Africa’s fish stocks, there is a growing concern about the sustainability of these marine fishermen if they continue to exploited by foreign countries. A new study used Automatic Identification System (AIS) satellite data from Global Fishing Watch to describe and characterize the spatial characteristics of African and foreign industrial fishing activities within these African EEZ. Mi-Ling Li, Assistant Professor at the University of Delaware Maritime School and College, Land, Ocean and Environment (CEOE) College, served as lead author on the paper, which was published in Fish and Fishing science magazine. Foreign industrialized fishing Countries in Africa have a short-term economic stimulus to give foreign countries access to fish in their waters. These foreign countries must make direct payments to obtain a fishing permit in a country’s EEA. “There has been controversy about foreign fishing in African waters, but there has not been a quantitative assessment of how they operate,” Li said. “Difficult is difficult because many of the African countries do not have good supervision of their fishing.” The study described the spatial and temporal characteristics of African and foreign industrial fishing activities – examining vessels that were large enough to hold AIS trackers. “African fisheries desperately need better management information and data,” said David Kroodsma, Director of Research and Innovation at Global Fishing Watch and co-author of the paper. “It is exciting to be able to use Ship GPS data to help solve this challenge and detect fishing activity across the continent.” The paper notes where and how long the ships spent most of their time and what fish they reported catching in those places. EEZ fished from a large number of countries were generally found in West Africa, with EEZ from Western Sahara and Mauritania fished by the highest number of foreign countries. Sources of specific fish stocks can determine where the vessels would fish. Ships from Japan, for example, spent most of their time fishing in East Africa per tonne, with about 75% of the total reported Japanese catches coming from the waters of Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique and the Seychelles. “This paper shows that fisheries and their management in Africa are globally interconnected, highlighting the need for international cooperation to address the challenges facing continental fishing,” said William Cheung, a professor at the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries at the University of British Columbia who is a co-author of the study. “We demonstrate the importance of having accessible data, including those from new technology, to generate the knowledge that is needed to address these challenges.” Part of the puzzle While AIS data can show where and how long the vessels were fishing, there is a reliance on reporting data by the vessels themselves to confirm what they are catching. Sometimes, the data are not always linked, indicating the possibility of illegal, unreported or unregulated (IU) fishing. The study used Namibia, an African country in that region, as a case study. Unlike some other African countries, Namibia requires fleets in their EEZ to deploy their captures to their inland ports. However, not all fishing fleets followed that regulation. While 20 fishing entities were identified by the AIS as in Namibian waters, not all registered vessels had caught fish in those waters. “Namibia has a relatively good surveillance system and they demand that any fleet fishing there land on their banks,” Li said. “But even with those regulations, we find a huge discrepancy in who reported fishing and catching there and who we found out from AIS. This is a big issue regarding illegal fishing in African waters.” The authors said the AIS system could be used to help detect and characterize unreported activities in these EEZs, which could help with the IUU fisheries response.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos