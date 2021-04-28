International
P.1 COVID variant prevalent in Saskatchewan
It has been several weeks since B.1.1.7 variant COVID-19 established itself as the dominant species in Saskatchewan, but a new variant has now begun to spread.
Initially only five cases of the P.1 variant – or Brazilian – were found in Saskatchewan, in the southwest region last week. But on Tuesday, the province announced that 14 more cases had been identified: two in the south-central area, three more in the southwest, one in Saskatoon and eight in the northwest.
Current evidence suggests that variant P.1 may be more contagious and the efficacy of current vaccines against it is still a question.
Prime Minister Scott Moe said it was no surprise that the species appeared in Saskatchewan, seeing that it was circulating in Alberta.
Faced with the new variant, Moe said obedience to public health measures is as important as it has ever been.
It is so very important for us now to ensure that we are going beyond and above about what we are doing, how we are performing our actions every day, Moe said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Moe is also encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
When asked about the variant, Dr. Saqib Shahab – Saskatchewans chief health officer – said it was good that the variants were being identified. He praised the capacity in the provincial laboratory, saying its world class.
Saskatoon has seen an increase in cases recently and a larger and larger number of these cases are disturbing variants.
Shahab said the city is in a state of red alert, at the top and more public health measures may be needed – although Moe said health officials have not yet spoken of standards for this.
Shahab also said that individual actions make all the difference, saying that what made the difference in Regina.
Therefore, Saskatoon, we need to look closely, work very closely with public health in Saskatoon because we absolutely do not want to see the growth we have seen in Regina happen in Saskatoon and take precautions, specific or broader that are necessary, said Shahab.
A few more weeks
The province is expecting to reduce its age qualification twice this week for vaccinations. On Wednesday, it will drop to 42 for most of the province and 30 in the far north. On Friday it will drop again to 40.
Moe had a message for everyone under the age of 40, saying they would be able to get vaccinated soon.
You need to follow all the public health orders and guidelines that are in place, and that means not getting together in groups with your friends, Moe said.
The Prime Minister said that he understands how difficult this has been, especially for those in their 20s who are at a particularly social time of their lives.
Please know it will take a little longer, and you could lose so much if you contract one of these options or pass it on to one of your friends or a family member, Moe said.
